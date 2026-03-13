Team News: Arsenal vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Title favourites and European outsiders clash in Saturday evening's Premier League battle at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Everton.
The Gunners hold a seven-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table, while the Toffees trail seventh-placed Brentford by just one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. EVERTON
ARSENAL
Out: Mikel Merino (foot)
Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Leandro Trossard (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz
EVERTON
Out: Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Jack Grealish (foot), Seamus Coleman (knock)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry