Team News: Arsenal vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 17:30

Title favourites and European outsiders clash in Saturday evening's Premier League battle at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Everton.

The Gunners hold a seven-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table, while the Toffees trail seventh-placed Brentford by just one point, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Leandro Trossard (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz

EVERTON

Out: Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Jack Grealish (foot), Seamus Coleman (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry