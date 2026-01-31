Aston Villa vs. Brentford: Unai Emery's side bidding to retain two club records, Ollie Watkins targeting Ian Wright feat

By Darren Plant | 31 Jan 2026 10:56

Aston Villa will be bidding to retain two club records when they play host to Brentford on Sunday.

The West Midlands outfit will head into the game with the Bees sitting in third position in the Premier League table.

While Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead when they play Leeds United on Saturday, Villa's focus will be on their own results.

Unai Emery witnessed his team suffer a surprise 1-0 defeat to Everton in their last home fixture in England's top flight.

Nevertheless, Villa still have the opportunity to maintain two club records in what feels like a potentially-pivotal encounter versus the West London outfit.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What Villa club records can be extended against Brentford?

Villa head into this contest having never suffered a league defeat at home to Brentford, recording four wins and six draws in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Brentford have never registered successive league victories against Villa. They have the chance to do so courtesy of their 1-0 win in August.

In 11 Premier League home fixtures during 2025-26, Villa have recorded eight wins and accumulated 25 points. Brentford have suffered eight away defeats in 11 outings.

Brentford are also bidding to retain a near 14-year streak having not failed to score in three successive league games since March 2012.

© Imago

Will Watkins haunt former club?

Ollie Watkins is currently a major fitness doubt for the game with his former club, despite Emery's comments on his fitness at his pre-match press conference.

Brentford will be hoping that the England international misses out as he has netted six goals in seven previous Premier League appearances against them.

Watkins is also on the brink of a feat held by Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who is the only Englishman to score 10+ goals in his first six Premier League campaigns.

As it stands, Watkins has eight goals from his 23 outings in the division this season.