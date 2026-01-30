Tottenham transfer news: Spurs among Premier League trio to 'enquire' over move for Real Madrid attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Jan 2026 18:30

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among three Premier League clubs to have made an enquiry over a late move in the January window for Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz.

Diaz joined Los Blancos in the January window of 2019 from Manchester City, and has scored 21 goals for the club in over 140 appearances.

The 26-year-old versatile attacking midfielder has made only three starts in La Liga this season, and 10 appearances have come from the bench, where he registered two assists.

The Morocco international will be widely remembered for his missed Panenka penalty in the final at the AFCON, which cost his nation the win, before Senegal went on to win in extra time.

Diaz was still one of the standout players during the tournament, but his future at Madrid has come under doubt, following his lack of involvement under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Tottenham eye move for Brahim Diaz?

© Imago

According to a report from TeamTalk, Spurs have made contact with Diaz's camp, and talks have taken place about a potential mid-season switch.

Diaz has fallen out of favour under Arbeloa, with his representatives seeing no prospect of change and therefore beginning to explore transfer options.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in the race, and Diaz's camp is keen to gauge English interest, although any move in the January window looks difficult.

Serie A side Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, have been contacted, and the report claims that 'nothing is impossible' relating to Diaz's potential exit in the next few days.

Tottenham desperately need to bolster their forward areas

© Imago

Spurs are missing a host of key players, including James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski in their attacking areas through injuries, and Thomas Frank needs one quality addition.

Diaz has a contract at Real Madrid until 2027, and the Spanish giants could be tempted to do any deal if the offer is really good enough.

The north London club are also reportedly linked with a move for Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, who has a contract at the German club until the end of the season.