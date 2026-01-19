AFCON 2025: Sadio Mane named MVP as Brahim Diaz wins Golden Boot in tears

By Axel Clody | 19 Jan 2026 06:46

Locked in a battle with Sadio Mane for the AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament award, Brahim Diaz had to settle for a Golden Boot that ultimately came with tears.

Having been Morocco’s hero for much of his first Africa Cup of Nations, Diaz endured a brutal emotional rollercoaster on Sunday in the final at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Missed penalty costs Morocco glory

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Awarded a penalty following a VAR review, the forward, who had scored five goals in his first five matches of the tournament, missed a decisive opportunity deep into stoppage time after a lengthy interruption.

Diaz completely mishit his panenka, striking the ball too softly straight into the arms of Edouard Mendy (90+24). Substituted in the 98th minute, the 26-year-old attacker was overcome by emotion and ended the evening in tears.

Sadio Mane named AFCON 2025 MVP

© Imago / Sulaiman Pooja

Diaz received the Golden Boot award with tears in his eyes. Words of encouragement from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) president Fouzi Lekjaa did little to lift his spirits.

A few minutes later, Senegal’s match-winner Sadio Mane was named Player of the Tournament. The award capped what the Senegal international confirmed to be his final Africa Cup of Nations appearance, speaking to Canal+.

Meanwhile, Yassine Bounou was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while Morocco were awarded the Fair Play prize.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.