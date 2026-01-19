AFCON news: Morocco lodge complaint with CAF and FIFA after Senegal dispute over penalty

By Axel Clody | 19 Jan 2026 17:01 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 17:26

Will the famous “Senegal–Morocco brotherhood” survive the electric AFCON 2025 final in Rabat? After a match marked by high tensions, Morocco has decided to take the fight to the institutional arena.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the final (after extra time), the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announced in an official statement its intention to refer the events of the Morocco–Senegal final to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA.

FRMF announces proceedings with CAF and FIFA

The FRMF is specifically targeting the Senegalese national team’s temporary walk-off, which occurred after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty in stoppage time of the second half. The federation described the decision as “correct according to the unanimous view of experts” and argued that Senegal’s protest had seriously disrupted the normal course of the match.

“This walk-off strongly affected the flow of the game and the players’ performance,” the FRMF stated, referring to a serious breach of the rules and the spirit of the game. CAF has already opened an investigation into the incidents.

On the Senegalese side, coach Pape Thiaw encouraged his players to leave the field, a gesture with potentially serious consequences that could expose the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and certain officials to disciplinary sanctions. Morocco, meanwhile, claims it was unfairly treated by what it sees as a collective attempt to pressure the referee. Brahim Diaz later missed the penalty.

Gratitude towards the Moroccan public

In its statement, the FRMF also expressed warm thanks to Moroccan supporters, who remained steadfast despite the final defeat:

“The Federation extends its sincere thanks to all Moroccan fans for their massive presence and exemplary support throughout the competition.”

The message was aimed at rallying public opinion around the national team, in a context where sporting frustration has now merged with a political and institutional dispute.

A lasting rift between Rabat and Dakar?

After years of cordial relations often highlighted by both federations, this chaotic final has left its mark. Between the announced legal proceedings, potential disciplinary sanctions, and public resentment, AFCON 2025 could represent a lasting turning point in football relations between Morocco and Senegal.

It now remains to be seen how CAF will rule… and whether the legal arena will become the new post-AFCON battleground.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.