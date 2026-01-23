AFCON 2025: Senegal ‘poisoned’ in Morocco? Sadio Mane’s adviser breaks silence

By Axel Clody | 23 Jan 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:06

As poisoning suspicions loom over the AFCON 2025 final won against Morocco, Sadio Mane's adviser, who is also a member of the Senegalese federation, has commented on the controversy.

Speaking on TFM channel, Bacary Cisse, president of the communications commission at the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) and adviser to Mane, described the strange events surrounding the withdrawals of Krepin Diatta, Ousseynou Niang and Pape Matar Sarr from the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco (1-0 a.e.t.) on January 18.

"It was really very strange"

The three players fell ill under completely unexplained circumstances, fuelling poisoning suspicions among newly-crowned African champions, including Ismail Jakobs, and the wider Senegalese camp.

"During the players' warm-up, three minutes in, I saw Ousseynou Niang collapse. Mayacine (Mar, technical development coordinator) told me he was showing the same symptoms as Krepin Diatta. The latter was sat in a wheelchair, seemingly losing control of his tongue, it was truly disastrous. He was then taken to hospital. Pape Matar Sarr, who had warmed up before half-time, also collapsed in the dressing room at the break. He was showing the same symptoms as Krepin and Ousseynou. It was complicated for Krepin, and for Pape Matar and Ousseynou, it seemed even more serious. It was really very strange."

"We have no proof" - Mane's adviser urges caution

Speaking to local media, Krepin Diatta revealed he suffered four collapses which prevented him from watching the final, apart from "a few short clips, notably Pape Gueye's goal and the missed penalty (by Brahim Diaz)."

Nevertheless, it is too early to say out loud what people are thinking privately. Above all, there is currently no sufficient evidence to make such accusations. That is why the official has urged caution.

"We cannot say that, because they were not the only ones eating. We have no proof to justify any suspicion of poisoning." To be continued...