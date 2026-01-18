Senegal 1-0 Morocco: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gueye gives Senegal glory

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Jan 2026 21:57 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 21:59

Senegal sensationally defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 to lift the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in a final packed with drama, anger and adulation.

Senegal had the better of the first half and created the two biggest chances, with Pape Gueye's early header and Iliman Ndiaye's effort both denied by Bono, meaning the score remained goalless at the break.

Morocco were significantly stronger in the second half, enjoying more possession and creating plenty of chances, but Senegal hit the net first through a late Ismaila Sarr goal, only for it to be controversially denied due to a foul.

There was plenty more drama to follow in the final minutes, with Morocco awarded a contentious penalty in the final seconds, only for Senegal's players to be unbelievably pulled off the pitch in protest.

The Senegal players eventually returned and Brahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty, but the Real Madrid star staggeringly attempted a Panenka, which was comfortably saved by Edouard Mendy, sending the game to extra time.

Morocco's misery was immediately compounded in extra time, as Gueye powered an effort into the top corner to give Senegal the lead just four minutes from the restart.

Morocco pushed for an equaliser in the second half of extra time, coming closest when Nayef Aguerd's header struck the crossbar, but Senegal managed to defend their lead to seal the victory and claim the AFCON trophy for the second time in their history.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

I have never seen anything like what has just unfolded in the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

The game provided plenty of entertainment with multiple big chances, but the main talking point of the night came from a sensational end that saw Senegal controversially denied a goal before Morocco were handed a dubious penalty.

Senegal's players were pulled off the pitch in protest before finally returning, only for Diaz to make the bizarre decision to Panenka the penalty right into the arms of Mendy, sending the game to extra-time.

The drama continued when Gueye gave Senegal the lead early in extra-time, and that goal proved to be the final twist in the tale as the Lions of Teranga defended their lead to ensure they lifted the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Ultimately it is adulation for Senegal, who will undoubtedly celebrate in the coming days, but there will surely be consequences for their walk-off late in normal time.

SENEGAL VS. MOROCCO HIGHLIGHTS

94th min: Senegal 1-0 Morocco (Pape Gueye)

Senegal have the lead! That is extraordinary from Gueye!

Senegal skilfully combine in the middle of the park and work the ball to Gueye, who powerfully drives towards the Morocco box.

The midfielder gets to the edge of the area and unleashes a thunderous effort into the top-right corner, giving Senegal a stunning lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PAPE GUEYE

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Gueye scored a glorious goal to give Senegal the victory, and the match-winner is fully deserving of our man of the match award.

The midfielder was an attacking threat throughout, having four shots and even having a big chance saved by Bono early in the game before scoring the eventual winner.

While Gueye is our choice, Mendy also deserves credit, saving Diaz's penalty to keep Senegal's hopes alive and send the game to extra time.

SENEGAL VS. MOROCCO MATCH STATS

Possession: Senegal 50%-50% Morocco

Shots: Senegal 14-20 Morocco

Shots on target: Senegal 7-3 Morocco

Corners: Senegal 8-10 Morocco

Fouls: Senegal 25-17 Morocco

BEST STATS

90+24 - Brahim Diaz's penalty was taken in the 24th minute of added time, at the end of the second-half.

Drama.#AFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/tyuzSrqn8Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2026

1 - Pape Gueye has scored Senegal's first ever goal in a CAF Africa Cup of Nations final, with #AFCON2025 the fourth final they have contested in the competition. Walk-off. pic.twitter.com/7oyDFz4ZEN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Senegal are not scheduled to be back in action until May, when they will take on the USA in a warm-up match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Morocco will similarly begin their preparations for the FIFA World Cup, with the Atlas Lions set to face Brazil in their first game of the tournament.