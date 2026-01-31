Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Elliot Anderson returns

By Freddie Cotton | 31 Jan 2026 11:16 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 11:59

When they host Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, it looks likely that Nottingham Forest will start with a similar lineup to the one that beat a high-flying Brentford side at the Gtech Community Stadium a week ago.

Forest are currently unbeaten in their previous three league matches, claiming seven points over that run and also progressed to the playoff round of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday when they thumped Hungarian side Ferencvaros 4-0 at the City Ground.

As well as finding some form, Sean Dyche will also be pleased that his injury list remains rather short, especially with his side's relegation scrap looking likely to continue until May.

Since being withdrawn against Aston Villa earlier in the month, Dyche has revealed that the knee injury sustained by John Victor is significant, meaning he will likely miss the rest of the campaign.

Due to a similar issue, last season's top scorer Chris Wood has not featured since October 18 against Chelsea, although he is progressing well and expected to make a return within the coming months.

Italian defender Nicolo Savona also has a knee problem for which a timeline has not been diagnosed, though it is not likely to be as serious as Forest's other absentees.

Elliot Anderson served a suspension against Ferencvaros in the week after picking up a red card against Braga in the prior European match, so he will return for Forest.

Dyche also opted to rest Omari Hutchinson and Taiwo Awoniyi on Thursday night, who are expected to return to the matchday squad on Sunday.

After Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ola Aina and Murillo all came off the bench in Europe, it is expected they will be reinstated to the starting lineup this weekend.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Igor Jesus

