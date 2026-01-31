Crystal Palace lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mateta's selection is revealed

By Freddie Cotton | 31 Jan 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 12:00

With a lengthy injury list and transfer sagas bearing over him, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has a hard task when selecting his Crystal Palace side to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are currently winless in each of their previous 11 matches in all competitions, most recently losing 3-1 to Liam Rosenior's Chelsea at Selhurst Park last weekend.

While they will be looking to avoid a relegation scrap by picking up points sooner rather than later, it is unlikely that the Austrian boss will be making wholesale changes to his lineup that faced the Blues.

Following a four game absence with a groin injury, Glasner has confirmed that Nathaniel Clyne will return to the squad for Sunday's match.

However, both Daichi Kamada and Borna Sosa are set to face late fitness tests to determine their inclusion.

Palace will certainly be without Justin Devenny, who recently ruptured an ankle ligament in training and Cheick Doucoure, though the Malian midfielder is nearing a return from his significant knee injury.

English midfielder Adam Wharton picked up two yellow cards against Chelsea and so will serve a suspension this weekend, while Glasner has also revealed that wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will miss out as discussion over his future rumble on.

With former Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah also unavailable due to a thigh injury, we expect new arrival Brennan Johnson to lead the line for the Eagles.

After signing for the club on loan from Aston Villa on Friday, Evan Guessand could make his Crystal Palace debut on Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell; Pino, Johnson, Sarr

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this fixture