Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 14 Mar 2026 23:58

Crystal Palace will have revenge on their minds as they welcome a relegation-threatened Leeds United side to Selhurst Park this Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles were thumped 4-1 by Leeds last December, and a repeat of that is unlikely given the Whites are winless in four Premier League games - a run which leaves them just three points above the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch Sunday's big match.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United kick off?

Sunday's game between Crystal Palace and Leeds United is one of three matches kicking off at 2pm GMT.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United being played?

Selhurst Park will play host to Sunday's tasty encounter, with Palace looking to improve on their woeful home record of one win from nine.

Leeds are unbeaten in their previous five away matches across all competitions, though their last trip to Croydon ended in a 2-1 defeat.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

With lots of sporting action taking place on Sunday afternoon, Crystal Palace vs Leeds United has been relegated to the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Online streaming

Sky customers will be able to access the match via Sky Go or the Sky Sports app. Online streaming is also available through Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports Premier League social channels will have all the highlights, key moments and goals. Their YouTube channel will also have highlights available shortly after the final whistle.

If you are looking for a nice blend of highlights and analysis, BBC One's Match of the Day will start at 10.30pm.

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United: What's the story?

Fresh from their goalless draw against AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League, Crystal Palace turn their attention back to domestic matters as they welcome Leeds United.

The Eagles were thrashed in their previous meeting with the Whites, which is not something that has happened often during Oliver Glasner's reign.

Palace will be looking for retribution, and they will fancy their chances after winning three of their last five across all competitions.

Leeds, on the other hand, arrive in Croydon smelling of desperation, with the club needing a win to ease their relegation fears.

Daniel Farke's men start the day three points above the relegation zone, though all that could change depending on all the results.

Leeds have not tasted a league win since early February, and the visitors will be looking to shake off a four-match winless run in the competition - a run which includes successive defeats to Man City and Sunderland.