Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 07:04

Nottingham Forest play host to Europa League surprise package FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the City Ground on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees beat Fenerbahce 4-2 in the playoff round to reach this stage, while their Danish counterparts finished third in the League Phase to qualify automatically for the last 16.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Luca Netz (ineligible)

Doubtful: Stefan Ortega (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

MIDTJYLLAND

Out: Franculino (knee), Mikel Gogorza (unspecified), Dario Osorio (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Olafsson; Erlic, Bech Sorensen, Diao; Mbabu, Billing, Castillo, Bak; Simsir; Cho, Brumado