Europa League
Nott'm Forest
Mar 12, 2026 8.00pm
The City Ground
Midtjylland

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Nott’m Forest vs. Midtjylland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Nottingham Forest play host to Europa League surprise package FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the City Ground on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees beat Fenerbahce 4-2 in the playoff round to reach this stage, while their Danish counterparts finished third in the League Phase to qualify automatically for the last 16.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. FC MIDTJYLLAND

 

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Luca Netz (ineligible)

Doubtful: Stefan Ortega (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

MIDTJYLLAND

Out: Franculino (knee), Mikel Gogorza (unspecified), Dario Osorio (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Olafsson; Erlic, Bech Sorensen, Diao; Mbabu, Billing, Castillo, Bak; Simsir; Cho, Brumado

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Nottingham Forest related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe