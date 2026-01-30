Aston Villa injury news: Ollie Watkins update provided by Unai Emery ahead of Brentford showdown

By Darren Plant | 30 Jan 2026 16:26

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is yet to rule Ollie Watkins out of Sunday's Premier League fixture with Brentford.

The West Midlands outfit will play host to the Bees looking for the win that will keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, who currently hold a four-point advantage in the Premier League table.

However, Villa were dealt a blow on Thursday night when Watkins was forced off during the first half of the Europa League contest with Red Bull Salzburg.

Watkins appeared to be suffering from a hamstring injury and could be in line to join a number of other key players on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, at Friday's press conference, Emery suggested that the England international remained in the contention for the time being.

Emery provides Watkins injury update

Emery told reporters: "Watkins, we will see tomorrow. Today he had a scan, and it’s not a clear injury.

“He was tired yesterday and the scan is not giving us bad information.

“We will see tomorrow if he’s not feeling comfortable or if he’s feeling comfortable to decide to be with us on Sunday."

On the midfield front, Emery indicated that Ross Barkley was on the brink of a return after training with the rest of the squad on Friday. He has not featured since the end of November.

Would Emery take Watkins risk?

After 24 starts and nine substitute outings in all competitions, Watkins has been used frequently during 2025-26.

Between January 18 and January 25, the 30-year-old completed the 90 minutes in three successive matches.

That was largely a consequence of Villa having to bide their time to get a deal for Tammy Abraham over the line.

With a six-day break to follow the Brentford game, it would make sense for Emery to hand Watkins a much-needed rest, especially when Leon Bailey is another attack-minded player who can be added to the squad.

Abraham can be considered to be match-fit having played 90 minutes for Besiktas on January 19.