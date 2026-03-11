Lille vs. Aston Villa: Olivier Giroud bidding to extend astonishing streak in Europa League game

By Darren Plant | 11 Mar 2026 13:22

Aston Villa are under pressure to end an astonishing Olivier Giroud streak when they face Lille on Thursday night.

After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, Unai Emery is eager to get Villa back on track as they attempt to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Although they have had a week break since a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, a Premier League fixture at Manchester United is lodged between the Lille double-header.

As a result, it remains unclear how Emery will approach for the first leg of their Europa League tie at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Nevertheless, Emery will be fully aware of the threat of Giroud, a player who he knows well from their time at Arsenal.

© Imago

Giroud on incredible streak against Villa

Despite now at the age of 39, Giroud has made 21 starts and 11 substitute outings for Lille in Ligue 1 and the Europa League this season, scoring nine goals.

With two strikes in his last three appearances, the veteran may start on Thursday, and he is putting one of the most eye-catching streaks of his career on the line.

Not only has Giroud scored 10 goals in as many appearances against Villa, the forward has netted in his most recent eight outings versus the West Midlands outfit.

Those goals were scored for Arsenal and Chelsea between August 2013 and December 2020.

In fact, his 10 goals versus Villa are the most that Giroud has scored against a single opponent during his illustrious career.

© Imago / Sportimage

Villa out to match Arsenal run

Meanwhile, Aston Villa head into this encounter having prevailed from their last five matches in the Europa League.

Not since Arsenal between October and December has a Premier League team emerged victorious from six successive games in the competition.

However, history is against Villa matching that feat, a consequence of them never winning a competitive European fixture in France in six attempts.