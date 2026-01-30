Brentford predicted XI vs. Aston Villa: Possible lineup for Premier League match

By Carter White | 30 Jan 2026 15:03

Brentford are prepared to make at least two changes for their Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Bees have now suffered consecutive defeats after losing at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend, when a pair of West London stars picked up injuries early on.

Both Kristoffer Ajer and Mikkel Damsgaard were forced off during the first half, with Keith Andrews unsure whether the pair will be available for the trip to the Second City.

As a result, Sepp van den Berg and Dango Ouattara are in line for promotions to the starting XI, with the latter looking to net his first Premier League goal since November.

Having no such struggles finding the goal, 16-strike Igor Thiago made his home Brentford debut against Villa at the beginning of the season.

Facing a difficult assignment against title-chasing Villa this weekend, Jordan Henderson could be brought into the side at the expense of Yehor Yarmoliuk.

After failing a trial with the Villans at the age of 11, Birmingham-born Rico Henry will be looking for some revenge on Sunday afternoon.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen, Ouattara, Schade; Thiago

