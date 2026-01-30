Aston Villa predicted XI vs. Brentford: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

By Carter White | 30 Jan 2026 14:52 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 15:04

Aston Villa are set to hand Tammy Abraham his second debut at the club during their Premier League clash with Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The striker secured a permanent move from Besiktas earlier in the week and could be fast-tracked into the XI given the injury woes of Ollie Watkins.

Villa's leading marksman in the Premier League, the eight-goal Englishman picked up a hamstring strain during the win over RB Salzburg in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Finding the net in the 2-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend, Emiliano Buendia should retain his spot on the left flank.

There is little chance of Tyrone Mings continuing in the team after his mistake for Salzburg's first goal on Thursday, with Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa primed to be the centre-back pairing.

Youri Tielemans is sidelined for over a month, meaning that the returning Douglas Luiz could enter the midfield double pivot to partner Amadou Onana.

The Villa nostalgia could be ramped up to maximum levels should Leon Bailey replace Jadon Sancho on the right wing, however we feel that the Manchester United loanee will keep his spot.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham

