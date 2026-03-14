Watch Chelsea bizarrely trap referee in centre-circle huddle before Newcastle Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 14 Mar 2026 18:04

Referee Paul Tierney was bizarrely caught inside the middle of Chelsea's pre-match huddle ahead of their Premier League fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

In recent matches, Liam Rosenior's men have taken to holding their pre-kickoff huddles around the ball on the centre spot, as opposed to inside their own half as is usually the case with rival teams.

The Blues' ploy have been lambasted as a blatant attempt at time-wasting after a goal, but they also employed the same peculiar tactic before the first whistle blew at Stamford Bridge.

As the Club World Cup champions were gathering in their huddle, referee Tierney was stood on the centre spot, refusing to move as Chelsea's players prepared their pre-match talk.

The official soon found himself 'trapped' inside a sea of blue shirts, a couple of whom - namely Enzo Fernandez and Trevoh Chalobah - gave him a wry smile as he stood still.

Watch Paul Tierney become trapped in Chelsea pre-game huddle

Paul Tierney gets caught in the middle of the Chelsea huddle ?❓ pic.twitter.com/fhCRunycBX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2026

Tierney briefly looked towards the camera with a perplexed look on his face, before also engaging in a brief stare-off with Cole Palmer, who often kept his eye on the referee throughout.

Rosenior's men otherwise carried on with their pre-match motivational talk as normal, while the yellow-shirted Tierney stuck out like a sore thumb as he surveyed the Stamford Bridge pitch.

Wesley Fofana had a short word with Tierney before Chelsea dispersed into their own half, following another tactical ploy that was recently slammed as "ridiculous" by Steve McManaman.

Speaking on TNT Sports during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Aston Villa a couple of weeks back, the former Liverpool man said: "I think it’s ridiculous to be very honest. Nowadays, with the psychological gains to be made, everyone’s coming up with a new silly idea and this is one of them."

Chelsea centre-circle huddles: Genius or grating?

At a time where time-wasting, gamesmanship and bending the rules is in the Premier League spotlight more than ever, Chelsea appear to have deliberately drawn attention to themselves.

Much has been made of Arsenal's delaying of restarts - and fairly so given the numbers that back up the claim - but one has to wonder what the outrage would be like if Mikel Arteta's men did something like this.

Villa players were understandably infuriated at Chelsea's newly-instilled ritual, and the Blues have done similar against the likes of Arsenal, Napoli and Wrexham - sometimes to avail, sometimes not.

While this new ploy is apparently not Rosenior's brainchild, many will remember the Chelsea boss having a pop at Arsenal for encroaching into the Blues half during their warm-up ahead of the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final - hypocrisy, Gooners may claim.

However, in this results-based business, any team can be forgiven for finding any way to gain the smallest of advantages, even if managers do not always practice what they preach.