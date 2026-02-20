Arsenal news: Premier League stat reveals Mikel Arteta problem in title race as concern over future emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Feb 2026 01:17

Arsenal have taken the most time to restart games from corners in the Premier League this season, the latest data has revealed.

The Gunners were left stunned on Wednesday after somehow surrendering their 2-0 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers, drawing 2-2 at Molineux.

Mikel Arteta's side may be five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's team boast a game in hand and will also host the Gunners in April.

Fans and pundits have accused Arsenal of relying far too much on defensive tactics to win games, insisting that they have blunted their attack, resulting in dropped points.

Opta report that Arsenal have taken 117 minutes to restart games corners in the Premier League this season, and they also have the longest average delay of restart from corners (44 seconds).

© Imago / Action Plus

Why are Arsenal so focused on set pieces?

The Premier League has become increasingly difficult to earn positive results in, with teams towards the bottom of the table capable of taking points against elite sides by defending deep, matching them physically and countering at pace.

During his early tenure at the Emirates, Arteta's side were at times exposed during possession losses, but the Gunners are now among the best defensive units in the world.

Arsenal often look to play in wide areas in order to avoid losing the ball in more dangerous central zones, and in this way they avoid facing counter-attacks.

This approach may have limited the club's ability to consistently create from open play, but the Gunners' immense threat from set pieces has kept their title hopes alive.

© Imago

Should Mikel Arteta be sacked if he fails to win the Premier League?

When Arsenal were battling Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the Champions League in 2021-22, they finished fifth behind Spurs despite the fact they boasted a four-point advantage with three games remaining.

Though few expected the Gunners to compete for the title in 2022-23, there can be little excuse for failing to win six of their final eight games, including draws against West Ham United and Southampton, as well as losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Arteta's side also sat back against Man City at the Etihad in 2023-24 and happily settled for a point, but given they finished two points behind the first-placed Citizens, they should have played for three points in that clash in March 2024.

The club also finished second in 2024-25, and failure to win the title this season should bring the head coach's future into question.