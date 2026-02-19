Preview: Wrexham vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 19 Feb 2026 23:55

Eight days after they faced off in the FA Cup, Wrexham and Ipswich Town will lock horns in Saturday's Championship fixture at the Racecourse Ground.

The Tractor Boys will be looking for revenge after falling to a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup fourth-round clash in north Wales.

Match preview

Seventh-placed Wrexham are sitting just outside the playoffs on goal difference after winning 12, drawing 12 and losing eight of their 32 league matches.

While they may be targeting a fourth consecutive promotion, Wrexham are also looking forward to a mammoth FA Cup tie against Chelsea after getting the better of Ipswich in the fourth-round clash at the Racecourse Ground.

Josh Windass scored the only goal of the game to put the Red Dragons into the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in 29 years.

They looked set to pick up another win when they established a 2-1 lead in Tuesday's Championship away clash against Bristol City, only to be denied all three points by Max Bird's 89th-minute leveller.

They at least made it five consecutive away games without defeat, representing a signicant contrast to a return of one point from their last three Championship home encounters.

The hosts can at least take confidence from the fact that they have avoided defeat in all three of their previous meetings with Ipswich.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While Wrexham were in action on Tuesday, Ipswich have had over a week to reflect upon their third FA Cup fourth-round in four seasons.

The Tractor Boys are now focusing their efforts on securing an immediate return to the Premier League, with Kieran McKenna's side sitting in fourth position and seven points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough with two games in hand.

Ipswich have won four of their previous seven league matches, including a 2-1 success in their away outing against Derby County earlier this month.

Those two efforts represented their 50th and 51st goals of the Championship season, ensuring they will head into Saturday's fixture as the division's second-highest scorers behind leaders Coventry.

They will definitely need all of the firepower possible if they are to claim their first head-to-head victory, having failed to score in their previous two meetings with Wrexham this term (D1, L1).

The visitors will also be desperate to strike first, given the fact that all five of their away league wins have come after grabbing the opener.

Wrexham Championship form:

L D W W L D

Wrexham form (all competitions):

D W W L W D

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W W W L D W

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

W W L D W L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Zak Vyner has taken part in training this week, but the winter addition is unlikely to be ready for the home fixture.

Liberato Cacace and Matty James remain unavailable for selection, although they are at least making progress in their injury recoveries.

Windass will be hoping to earn a recall after dropping down to the bench for the midweek draw with Bristol City.

As for the visitors, Jaden Philogene remains sidelined with a knee problem, while a late decision will be made about Wes Burns's availability.

Midfielder Marcelino Nunez will be available for selection after recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the last four matches.

Dan Neil made his first Ipswich start in the FA Cup defeat and will now be hoping to retain his spot ahead of Jack Taylor.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Sheaf, Rathbone, Thomason; Windass, O'Brien; Smith

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Taylor; McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke; Azon

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Ipswich Town

After making wholesale changes for the FA Cup defeat, Ipswich will field a stronger team for Saturday's rematch in the Championship.

That said, they have struggled for consistency on the road this season, and with that in mind, we think they will have to settle for a share of the spoils, even if Wrexham may be slightly fatigued following their midweek exertions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.