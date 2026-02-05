Preview: Wrexham vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 05 Feb 2026 18:17

Two teams sitting in the Championship playoffs will go toe-to-toe when Wrexham play host to Millwall on Sunday.

The Lions head into the weekend in fifth position, while the hosts are just three points adrift in sixth spot.

Match preview

Wrexham may be in the Championship for the first time since, but they are in the playoff hunt and eyeing a fourth consecutive promotion after collecting 47 points from 30 matches.

The Red Dragons will be full of confidence after winning six of their previous eight league games, including their last two outings.

They scored two stoppage-time goals in a 3-2 success against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, before they recorded a narrow 1-0 victory in their most recent outing against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After claiming a fourth successive away win last weekend, Phil Parkinson’s side will now return home to the Racecourse Ground, where they have taken one point from their last two outings.

That said, Wrexham are usually a tough team to beat at home, having lost just one of their previous 12 Championship matches at the Racecourse Ground (W6, D5).

They will be looking to make full use of home advantage in their attempt to complete a league double over Millwall after picking up a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture, thanks to goals from Kieffer Moore and Lewis O’Brien.

After collecting 50 points from 30 matches, Millwall are sitting five points clear of seventh-placed Derby County and eight points adrift of the two automatic promotion spots.

The Lions have taken four points from two matches since they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to leaders Coventry City on January 20.

They got back on track with an emphatic 4-0 home win over Charlton Athletic, before they played out a draw in last Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield United at The Den.

Mihailo Ivanovic netted his seventh league goal of the season to cancel out Andre Brooks' opener for Sheffield United, with the 1-1 draw making it five consecutive home matches without defeat.

Alex Neil’s side have struggled to replicate that sort of form on the road, having won just two of their previous nine Championship road trips (D3, L4).

Millwall will be keen to net the opener in their first away meeting with Wrexham since 2001, considering they have avoided defeat in all seven away league games in which they have scored first this season (W5, D2).

Wrexham Championship form:

W W L D W W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

W W L D W W

Millwall Championship form:

W L W L W D

Millwall form (all competitions):

D W W L W D

Team News

Zak Vyner, Bailey Cadamarteri and Davis Keillor-Dunn could all feature in the matchday squad after arriving on deadline day.

Wrexham fans will have to remain patient for Vyner's debut, with the defender still recovering from a toe injury he sustained before he left Bristol City.

The hosts are also expected to be without the services of goalkeeper Danny Ward and defender Lewis Brunt due to injury.

As for Millwall, they will travel to North Wales without Joe Bryan, Daniel Kelly, Lukas Jensen, Massimo Luongo and Will Smallbone.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is in line to make his debut after joining on loan from Premier League side Sunderland.

Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Tommy Watson could also feature in the squad following his arrival, although he may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, James, Sheaf, Cacace; Windass, Broadhead; Smith

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; De Norre, Mitchell; Azeez, Bannan, Neghli; Ivanovic

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Millwall

With just three points separating the two sides, we think Friday's clash will produce a close-fought affair between two evenly-matched teams, which is why we think Wrexham and Millwall will have to settle for a share of the spoils.

