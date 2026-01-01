Wrexham January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Phil Parkinson's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 09:35 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:35

Wrexham have shown ambition over the years and continue to do, and while they have not taken the Championship by storm, they continue to remain within touching distance of the playoff zone.

Having earned three consecutive promotions, Phil Parkinson strengthened his side with up to 14 signings in the summer, but there is still a possibility of more to arrive in January to push them firmly into promotion conversation.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Wrexham's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Wrexham confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wrexham confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Wrexham net spend: January 2026

Wrexham total spend January 2026: £0m

Wrexham total income January 2026: £0m

Wrexham net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Wrexham transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.