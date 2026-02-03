Tottenham transfer news: Spurs beat Arsenal to “left-field” signing on deadline day with details confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Feb 2026 08:45 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 08:53

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the deadline-day signings of Scottish teenage starlet James Wilson from Hearts.

Thomas Frank’s side fended off competition from North London rivals Arsenal to win the race for the highly-rated 18-year-old, who has joined Spurs on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Wilson became Tottenham’s third signing of the winter transfer window after midfielder Conor Gallagher and full-back Souza, but he will now join up with the club’s Under-21s squad.

The young striker began his career at Hearts and progressed through their academy before going on to make 45 first-team appearances since and including his professional debut in January 2024 at the age of 16.

Wilson has scored a total of eight goals for Hearts and became the club's youngest ever European goalscorer in December 2024 when he netted in a Conference League home draw with FC Petrocub, while also becoming the youngest player to score in the competition.

He later became the youngest man to represent Scotland when he came on as a substitute for Steve Clarke’s side in their UEFA Nations League playoff tie against Greece in March.

We are delighted to announce the signing of James Wilson on loan from Heart of Midlothian for the remainder of the season, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer ✍️



Welcome to Spurs, James! ?



? https://t.co/xWfJxtMGf7 pic.twitter.com/GS49u7f5rD — Tottenham Hotspur Academy (@Spurs_Academy) February 2, 2026

Spurs beat rivals Arsenal to Wilson signing on deadline day

The majority of Wilson’s first-team appearances for Hearts came last season when he established himself as a first-team regular, but his game time has been restricted this term, largely due to the form of Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga who have spearheaded the club’s Scottish Premiership title charge.

Head coach Derek McInnes confirmed interest in Wilson's services earlier this week and admitted that Premier League attention in the youngster had taken him by surprise.

The Gunners initially held talks with the Jam Tarts over a move for the striker, but they were only prepared to offer a trial, while Spurs were keen to take him on loan with an option to buy.

"There was a conversation with Arsenal yesterday, but there’s been nothing since from Arsenal," the Hearts boss told Sky Sports before Tuesday’s league fixture against St Mirren. "I’ve heard Tottenham as well, but Tottenham have had no discussions with us directly.

"I think any player going out would have to be a benefit to the club. These sorts of things get left to (sporting director) Graeme Jones."

© Imago

Premier League interest in Wilson was “a wee bit left-field”

McInnes added: "He is a young player. He's been restricted with minutes this season. It's well documented how well Lawrence [Shankland] and [Claudio] Braga have done.

"Big [Pierre Landry] Kabore has come in and did well for us as well. It's tough to get into someone's first team at that age. James had a bit more exposure last season but he's such a good kid, he trains well.

"Would we see the benefit of a loan? Potentially, yes, if he were to go and get some minutes, but this one is a wee bit left-field. That came yesterday from Arsenal, from their development squad.

"Those conversations with Arsenal were yesterday, and we’ve heard nothing back from Arsenal today."

Tottenham eventually won the race for Wilson's signature, but it remains to be seen whether he will gain any first-team football during the second half of this season for Frank’s side, who currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, nine points above the relegation zone and 10 points behind the top six with 14 games remaining.