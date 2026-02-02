Tottenham transfer news: Why Spurs beat Arsenal to James Wilson as deadline-day 'medical' underway

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 18:17 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 18:17

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly managed to hijack Arsenal's proposed move for Hearts striker James Wilson on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old was originally said to have been in talks with the Gunners, who were negotiating an initial loan deal for the one-cap Scotland international.

Wilson would have been signed for the Arsenal academy system rather than the first team, though, as Mikel Arteta currently has Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz competing for starts up front.

The 18-year-old is rated incredibly highly by the Gunners hierarchy, though, and there was hope that he would have been ready for first-team action within a couple of years.

However, Wilson will supposedly head to the other side of North London, as Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal is in place for the teenager to join Thomas Frank's Tottenham.

Why did James Wilson choose Spurs over Arsenal?

© Imago

While Arsenal were thought to have been discussing a loan potentially becoming a permanent switch, Romano states that the Premier League leaders were in fact only offering him a trial.

On the other hand, Tottenham suggested a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season, and the Lilywhites have now struck an agreement with both the player and club.

Wilson is now undergoing his medical with the Europa League champions, and the 'formal steps' of his move will follow, but there is confidence that the deal will be completed before the 7pm deadline.

The 18-year-old has already played 45 times for the senior Hearts side in all competitions, coming up with eight goals and three assists in the process, including five strikes in the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership.

The Jambos are currently six points clear of Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but Wilson has played just 77 minutes of first-division football this season.

Will Tottenham make any other deadline-day signings?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Assuming all goes to plan, Wilson will become Tottenham's third signing of the winter transfer window, following Conor Gallagher's switch from Atletico Madrid and Souza's signing from Santos.

It remains to be seen whether the Scotland international is promoted straight to the first team or joins the academy ranks, but the latter may be more likely given that Randal Kolo Muani is staying.

Tottenham have been linked with a couple of more senior players on transfer deadline day too, but there is no chance of the club pulling off deals for Liverpool's Andrew Robertson or Curtis Jones before the 7pm cut-off point.

The Lilywhites were also rumoured to have taken an interest in Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche, but the 23-year-old is also expected to stay put in France.

As a result, once Wilson is through the doors at Hotspur Way, Tottenham's business will surely be complete until the summer.