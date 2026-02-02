Arsenal agree 'massive' transfer deadline-day deal as Mikel Arteta wins £3.2m race

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 18:39

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a 'massive' deadline-day deal for a highly-rated Championship defender.

The Gunners were originally tipped to sign a new midfielder during the closing stages of the winter window, having potentially lost Mikel Merino for the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

The Spain international suffered a fracture before Saturday's 4-0 victory over Leeds United, and he will spend a few months on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery.

Arsenal were linked with a shock switch for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, whose agent apparently offered him to the Gunners, but there was no contact with the Magpies themselves.

In addition, the Premier League leaders have supposedly seen a possible move for Hearts striker James Wilson hijacked by Tottenham Hotspur, whom the 18-year-old is now undergoing his medical with.

Arsenal agree 'massive' £3.2m deal for Stoke City starlet

© Imago / Action Plus

However, rather than pursue another midfielder or striker, Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have now struck an agreement to sign a new centre-back in the shape of 18-year-old Jaden Dixon.

The 2007-born defender represents Stoke City's Under-21 side officially, but he has already made six first-team appearances for the Potters, including two in the Championship.

Dixon entered the last 18 months of his Stoke contract in January, though, and Romano claims that he has agreed a four-year deal with Arsenal until the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

The Gunners will supposedly pay £3.2m to bring Dixon to the Emirates Stadium, and his signing is seen as a 'massive' coup for the North London club, who beat several other unnamed teams to his signature.

It is not clear whether Dixon will immediately be integrated into the first team or signed for the Arsenal academy system, but he would be expected to continue his development with the Under-21s.

Who is new Arsenal defender Jaden Dixon?

© Imago

Dixon is not directly crossing the North London divide, but the teenager was on the books at Tottenham Hotspur's academy up until 2023, when he left for the Stoke youth setup.

Just one year later, Dixon was a regular fixture in the Stoke XI during the earliest rounds of the EFL Cup, starting in wins over Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Middlesbrough, as well as the 3-2 loss to Southampton in the fourth round.

The 6ft 2in defender also made two substitute appearances in the Championship, although he has not represented the seniors once in the 2025-26 season, being restricted to seven games in the Premier League 2.

Also a five-cap England Under-19 international, Dixon can play anywhere across the backline - and even in the number six role - but he is a centre-back first and a right-back second.

In the coming years, the 18-year-old could therefore prove to be a fine understudy for Jurrien Timber, Cristhian Mosquera and William Saliba, as well as a possible replacement for Ben White should the Englishman move on soon.