Arsenal transfer news: Gunners attacking star drops major future hint following January move

By Carter White | 02 Feb 2026 18:10

Arsenal attacker Ethan Nwaneri has dropped a major hint regarding his long-term future at the Emirates.

During the first half of the Premier League term, the teenager managed just 12 appearances for the Gunners.

As a result, Nwaneri secured a loan move to Marseille earlier this month, looking to develop his game with regular first-team minutes.

There were suggestions that Arsenal might recall the attacker following Mikel Merino's foot injury, however it is said that the Gunners are not considering such a move.

Nwaneri became the youngest-ever Premier League player when he stepped onto the pitch for Arsenal as a 15-year-old against Brentford in September 2022.

'We will see' - Nwaneri addresses possible Arsenal exit

Speaking to the media ahead of Marseille's Coupe de France clash with Rennes, Nwaneri confirmed that Les Olympiens do not possess a buy option for his services, but failed to rule out a summer move away from Emirates.

"Yes, that is true (no buy option), but anything is possible in football. We will see what happens. We will see if there is any contact. I cannot tell you what will happen. We will see when it happens," stated the Arsenal loanee.

After breaking into the first team at the Emirates in 2022, Nwaneri is now navigating his first professional loan and explained what attracted him to the French giants this month.

"First of all, I think Marseille is a very big club. The coaches, the fans, the way they play, it is extraordinary. The fans really give it their all," said the 18-year-old.

"I think it is a great opportunity for me. I did not hesitate. Honestly, my answer to all of that was yes. I think that is why I came.

"The experience, seeing a big club like this, learning as much as possible, and being able to really add that to my skill-set at the end of the season."

How has Nwaneri started in Marseille?

Despite only making the move to Stade Velodrome earlier this month, Arsenal loanee Nwaneri has already made a positive impact.

It took the attacker just 13 minutes to find the net for Marseille on debut during a 3-1 Ligue 1 success over title-chasing Lens.

The 18-year-old was ineligible for Les Olympiens' Champions League defeat to Club Brugge last Wednesday but returned to the starting XI for the draw at Paris FC over the weekend.