Deadline day transfer news and rumours: Celtic reject fresh Nottingham Forest bid for Engels, Sunderland agree £17.5m deal, Fulham make Benda decision

By Ben Sully | 02 Feb 2026 18:20

Celtic have reportedly rejected a third bid from Nottingham Forest for midfielder Arne Engels.

Forest are looking to bolster Sean Dyche's midfield options before the winter transfer window closes for business.

They have made a real effort to add Engels to their engine room, but look set to experience disappointment in their pursuit of the Celtic man.

According to Sky Sports News, the reigning Scottish champions have rejected a third bid from Forest worth £25m.

The Premier League side were willing to pay a £20m guaranteed fee, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Celtic have no plans to sanction Engels's departure after manager Martin O'Neill outlined his desire to keep the 22-year-old at the club.

Engels has been a regular fixture in the Celtic this season, contributing five goals and seven assists in 37 competitive appearances.

© Imago / News Images

Sunderland agree £17.5m deal for winger

Meanwhile, Sunderland have reportedly reached an agreement with Anderlecht over a transfer for winger Nilson Angulo.

As per Sky Sports News, the Black Cats have agreed a deal that will see them pay an initial £15m, plus a further £2.5m in potential add-ons.

Regis Le Bris's side have moved to sign the attacker after giving the green light for Simon Adingra to join Monaco on an initial loan deal.

However, in a further update, journalist Keith Downie claims that the two moves are reliant on Adil Aouchiche's proposed switch to Schalke 04.

Aouchiche is currently on loan at Scottish side Aberdeen, but is set to be recalled ahead of a permanent transfer to the German club.

However, if his move to Schalke falls through, Sunderland will not have the loan spot to send Adingra to Monaco, which could stop them from recruiting Angulo before the deadline.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Benda set for Fulham stay

Elsewhere, Fulham have reportedly decided to keep goalkeeper Steven Benda at the club until the end of the season.

Benda spent the first half of the campaign with Championship side Millwall before he returned to the club in January.

There was an expectation that he would head back out on loan before the end of the winter transfer window, but according to The Standard, he will remain with Fulham for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

The report claims that Benda is 'unlikely' to complete a late exit despite attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

The 27-year-old will now have to settle for a role as Marco Silva's third-choice goalkeeper, with Benjamin Lecomte currently viewed as the backup option to number one Bern Leno.

Benda is out of contract in the summer, although the Cottagers have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.