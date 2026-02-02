Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'reach agreement' over £20m move for 21-goal Premier League attacker

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 19:11 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 19:12

Crystal Palace have reportedly come to an agreement with Everton over a £20m transfer for Dwight McNeil and have submitted a deal sheet, with the 7pm deadline now passed.

The transfer window has officially closed, but moves will filter through in the coming hours, as submitting a deal sheet allows transfers to be completed past the deadline.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace's £20m offer for McNeil has been accepted by Everton, and there is hope that a move can go through before the end of the evening.

Earlier on Monday, Palace's interest in the attacker was revealed, with the Eagles looking to boost their squad for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

McNeil could now be heading for Selhurst Park in a £20m transfer.

© Imago

Palace 'reach agreement' over £20m McNeil deal

The 26-year-old has had a difficult campaign, only managing one assist in 18 appearances for Everton and failing to find the back of the net.

McNeil made the switch to Goodison Park from Burnley in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the Toffees on 120 occasions, scoring 15 goals and registering 19 assists.

The forward managed seven goals and 17 assists in 147 matches for Burnley, meanwhile, and he now has 240 Premier League appearances to his name.

McNeil has scored 21 career goals in the Premier League, in addition to providing 35 assists, and he could make the switch to Palace alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen.

© Imago

McNeil could join Larsen at Palace as £48m move is confirmed

A club-record move - believed to be around £48m - for Larsen has now been agreed.

"I'm really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now," Larsen told Palace's official website after arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I'm here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."

Meanwhile, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park. I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”

Providing that a deal for McNeil goes through, the attacker could make his Palace debut alongside Larsen on Sunday afternoon away to Brighton & Hove Albion.