Arsenal miss out on Rodrigo Mendoza signing as European giants 'agree' £13.8m deal

Arsenal have reportedly been beaten to the signing of Elche midfielder Rodri Mendoza, compounding their misery after their transfer deadline-day failure.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta suggested that the Premier League leaders were on the lookout for a late signing this winter after losing Mikel Merino to a serious foot injury.

The Spain international will undergo an operation and is at risk of missing the rest of the season, although Arsenal hope he will have returned to full training before then.

Shock links with Sandro Tonali did not go anywhere - despite claims that the Newcastle United midfielder's agent had offered him to Arsenal - and Andrea Berta could not find an alternative before the deadline.

Elche's Mendoza was mentioned as a possible market opportunity for Arsenal - either in January or the summer - but according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Spaniard is going elsewhere.

Arsenal, Barcelona 'beaten' to Rodrigo Mendoza signing

The journalist reports that Atletico Madrid have agreed a €16m (£13.8m) deal for Mendoza, who has also agreed a long-term contract with Diego Simeone's side until the summer of 2031.

Barcelona were also hoping to bring the midfielder to Camp Nou, but Hansi Flick's side have conceded defeat to Atletico, who Mendoza could replace Tottenham Hotspur new boy Conor Gallagher at.

The Spain Under-21 international had caught the eye of Arsenal and Barca chiefs after breaking into the Elche first team, and he has already made 71 appearances for the La Liga club at the age of 20.

Mendoza has scored six goals of his own and provided three assists in that time, and he has functioned as a number eight, number 10 and left-winger during the 2025-26 campaign.

Which other midfielders could Arsenal sign this summer?

While missing out on Mendoza may hurt for Arsenal - and in particular Andrea Berta, who was upstairs at Atletico for many years - the Gunners have a couple of viable alternatives.

The Premier League leaders should be one of a few teams at the forefront of the queue for Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi at the end of the season, although they will likely face intense competition from Chelsea.

The Tonali door may not be completely closed either, as the Italian's agent - while denying that Arsenal contact had been made today - suggested that the pair could figure out his valuation before the summer.

Whether any of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba will come onto Arsenal's radar remains to be seen, but come the end of the season, they should have the financial resources to compete for their signatures.

A juvenile talent is more likely than an established Premier League starter, though, as Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice could be the first-choice trio for a few more seasons.