Man Utd confirm loan deals for talented duo as double exit is confirmed on deadline day

By Matt Law | 02 Feb 2026 20:29 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 20:32

Rotherham United have announced the loan signing of Gabriele Biancheri from Manchester United, with the attacker set to spend the remainder of the season in South Yorkshire.

The 19-year-old made the move to Man United from Cardiff City in 2023, and he has an impressive record at Under-18s and Under-21s level for the Red Devils.

Biancheri has scored 16 goals and registered six assists in 42 matches for the Under-21s, in addition to 26 goals and seven assists in 40 games for the Under-18s.

The Wales Under-21s international will now be given first-team exposure at Rotherham.

"Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the loan signing of Manchester United forward Gabriele Biancheri, who joins the club in a temporary deal until the end of the season, subject to Premier League, EFL and FA ratification," read a statement from Rotherham.

Biancheri, Scanlon leave Man United on loan

The Millers are currently 20th in the League One table, only above the relegation zone on goal difference, and the club will be hoping for inspiration from Biancheri.

Meanwhile, fellow Man United youngster James Scanlon has agreed a loan switch to Swindon Town.

The 19-year-old is believed to have been the subject of interest from a number of clubs across Europe, but he has made the move to a Swindon outfit that are sixth in the League Two table and looking to earn promotion this term.

"Swindon Town Football Club are pleased to announce the signing of attacking midfielder James Scanlon on loan from Premier League giants Manchester United, subject to EFL approval," read a statement from Swindon.

Scanlon has scored 28 goals and registered 11 assists in 50 appearances for Man United at Under-18s level, in addition to eight goals and five assists for the Under-21s.

Man Utd decided against January signing

Man United ultimately decided against making a new signing before the end of the January window, while there was also not a major exit before the deadline.

Tyrell Malacia is set to stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season despite being heavily linked with a move to Turkey, while the same can also be said for Joshua Zirkzee.