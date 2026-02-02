Preview: NEC vs FC Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 02 Feb 2026 20:35 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 20:38

NEC and FC Volendam lock horns at Goffertstadion on Wednesday evening, with a coveted spot in the last four of the 2025-26 KNVB Beker up for grabs.

Both sides have enjoyed comfortable cup runs so far, mostly dispatching lower-league opposition, but now face what is arguably their toughest challenge yet.

Match preview

Maintaining their perfect start to 2026, NEC picked up their most impressive result so far with a 3-1 demolition of AZ Alkmaar in Saturday's meeting at the AFAS Stadion.

Dick Schreuder’s side raced into a 2-0 lead within the opening 12 minutes, and although Troy Parrott pulled one back for AZ before half time, Kodai Sano sealed the deal in the early exchanges of the second period.

That result extended NEC’s winning streak to four matches in all competitions and stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games, dating back to early November.

Playing their best football of the season, NEC now aim to reach the KNVB Beker semi-finals for the second time in three years, following their 2024 final appearance against Feyenoord.

The Eniesee boast the upper hand in recent meetings against Volendam, winning six and drawing one of the last seven clashes, most recently a 3-2 thriller at Kras Stadion.

Wednesday’s hosts appear well-placed for another strong home showing, having lost just once in front of their fans all season - a 5-3 defeat to PSV in September.

© Imago / ANP

Volendam battled back to earn a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles last time out, but Sunday’s point means Rick Kruys’s side have won only three of their last 11 matches since November 22.

However, two of Het Andere Oranje’s three wins in that period have come in KNVB Beker action: a 2-0 extra-time victory over Genemuiden in the second round, followed by a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the subsequent phase.

Sitting just one point clear of relegation danger, securing top-slight safety will be the Eredivisie newcomers' major priority for the remainder of the current campaign.

Even so, a deep cup run is an enticing prospect for Volendam, who have not reached the KNVB Beker semi-finals since 1995—one of only two times in their history.

Much like their hosts, who have gone 10 games without a clean sheet, Wednesday's hosts have also struggled defensively in recent months, with just one shutout in their last 14 outings.

NEC KNVB Beker form:

W

W

W

NEC form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

FC Volendam KNVB Beker form:

W

W

W

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

NEC duo Freek Entius and Bram Nuytinck have yet to feature this season due to ongoing knee injuries, ruling them out of Wednesday’s clash.

Despite reported interest from Ajax, 22-year-old Kodai Sano is set to stay put this winter and is expected to make his 13th consecutive start for the hosts.

After netting the opener against AZ, Tjarron Chery has now racked up two goals and two assists in his last four appearances—making him one to watch.

Gibson Yah remains sidelined for Volendam with a knee injury that has ruled him out of the last three matches.

Anthony Descotte and Henk Veerman are also expected to miss out, although Veerman is edging closer to a return.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Dasa, Kaplan, Fonville; Ouaissa, Proper, Sano, Onal; Chery, Lebreton; Linssen

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Leliendal, Verschuren, Amevor, Ugwu; Bukala, Kokcu, Kwakman; Ideho, Kuwas, Oehlers

We say: NEC 2-1 FC Volendam

The last five meetings between NEC and Volendam have produced 26 goals, and with both sides struggling for clean sheets, another goal fest could be on the cards.

All things considered, NEC are favourites, but Volendam should give them a good run for their money, albeit all to no avail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.