Preview: NAC Breda vs NEC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 16 Jan 2026 07:40 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 07:58

Struggling NAC Breda will welcome NEC Nijmegen to the Rat Verlegh Stadium for Saturday’s Eredivisie fixture.

The home side, who are embroiled in a relegation scrap, will be desperate to put more distance between themselves and the drop zone, while the visitors will aim to consolidate their chase for European football next term.

Match preview

NAC Breda are winless in their last seven fixtures (D2, L5), a situation which has further compounded their relegation woes.

Sitting in the relegation playoff spot by virtue of goal difference, the hosts will be out to arrest that worrying run of form in their bid to beat the drop.

NAC are not entirely new to this territory, as they finished the 2024-25 season in 15th position, but currently 16th in the standings with only 14 points after 18 league matches, their situation looks grim.

Carl Hoefkens’s team have only recorded three victories this term, but all of them have come in front of their supporters, with no successes on the road.

That wretched away form has contributed in no small measure to their struggles this season, and they will be looking to improve on that when the visitors come calling on Saturday.

Defensively, the hosts have also struggled this season, having conceded 26 goals after 18 matches, but their shaky backline seems to have improved in recent times, with a goal or fewer conceded in their last six encounters.

© Iconsport

Meanwhile, NEC are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, winning five and recording two draws in that time.

The most impressive success of that run is a 4-2 victory away to second-placed Feyenoord, and they will be keen to maintain that streak.

A victory against the hosts will boost their chances of earning the right to play European football next season.

The visiting side goes into this encounter with a decent level of confidence, having won in two of the three previous trips to the same venue.

Only four points behind Ajax, who currently occupy a UEFA Champions League qualification spot, they will be aiming to push to get into the top three in the standings.

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

L

L

L

D

L

D

NEC Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

D

D

NEC form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Leo Greiml and Fredrik Jensen are not expected to be involved in Saturday’s encounter as a result of injuries.

Cherrion Valerius will also miss this fixture, as he is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Terence Kongolo will not play any part this weekend, as he is currently battling an unspecified health issue.

For the away side, Youssef El Kachati, who has not featured for NEC since October, remains out of this clash.

Freek Entius and Bram Nuytinck are both sidelined by knee injuries and are consequently ruled out.

Similarly, Thomas Ouwejan remains out, and he is not expected to feature for the visiting side.

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Lucassen, Odoi, Hillen, Kemper: Balard, Nassoh, Holtby; Talvitie, Sowah, Paula

NEC possible starting lineup:

Cretazz; Keplan, Sander, Dasa; Onal, Nejasmic, Sano, Ouaissa; Linssen, Chery; Ogawa

We say: NAC Breda 1-3 NEC

Breda’s struggles are well documented, and their form has not done much to assuage the situation in their last seven matches.

Against a confident NEC side brimming with belief, they will have their work cut out, and we reckon that this fixture will end in a 3-1 victory for Dick Schreuder’s team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.