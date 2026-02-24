Achraf Hakimi to face trial for alleged rape: Can he still play for PSG?

By Ben Knapton | 24 Feb 2026 13:48 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 14:19

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has said that he will stand trial for an alleged rape, which he vehemently denies.

The Morocco international was first accused of the offence in early 2023, when allegations against him broke just hours before he attended the ceremony for FIFA's The Best Awards.

Hakimi was alleged to have raped a 24-year-old woman at his home in a Paris suburb, and the public prosecutor's office in Nanterre opened an investigation three years ago.

Hakimi's lawyers affirmed that the defender refuted the allegations from the off, but the Moroccan announced on social media on Tuesday that he would face an "unjust" trial.

Writing on X, the former Real Madrid youngster expressed hope that the proceedings would allow the "truth" to be revealed, writing: "Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it's false.

"This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

Can Achraf Hakimi still play for PSG after rape trial statement?

© Imago / PsnewZ

It is not yet clear when Hakimi's trial will take place, and his statement comes the day before PSG are due to face Monaco in the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie.

Hakimi was named in PSG's provisional squad for the second leg last week, and everything indicates that he will be able to face Les Monegasques, whom Les Parisiens overcame 3-2 in the first leg.

Luis Enrique's men will then battle Le Havre in Saturday's Ligue 1 clash, and unless there are any official updates before then, the defender will also be available for the domestic contest.

Regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, Hakimi has registered a total of 28 goals and 38 assists in 194 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 and European champions in all competitions.

This season, the 27-year-old has registered three goals and three assists in 19 games for PSG, and he wore the captain's armband in Saturday's 3-0 win over Metz.

Hakimi - who placed sixth in the 2025 Ballon d'Or - is contracted to PSG until 2029.