Preview: FC Volendam vs NEC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 05 Dec 2025 21:23 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 22:57

NEC will seek to continue their flying start to the 2025-26 Eredivisie season with a fourth consecutive win when they head to the Kras Stadion for the challenge of FC Volendam on Sunday.

The away side are currently third in the Eredivisie table with 24 points from 14 matches so far. In contrast, their hosts are just a point outside the relegation zone.

Match preview

After winning just one of their last five matches leading up to the October international break, NEC have experienced an upturn in form since then, going unbeaten in six of their subsequent seven games across all competitions.

A 4-2 away win at Feyenoord on November 23 was arguably the Eniesee's best showing so far, although they were also impressive in Saturday's 3-1 triumph over Sparta Rotterdam.

Thirteen points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven, Dick Schreuder's men are unlikely to mount a title challenge. However, their early-season form has sparked optimism about a return to the continental scene for the first time in 16 years.

Currently with the joint-best home record in the league, NEC's biggest area for improvement going forward is their form on the road, having won just two of their seven away league matches.

Nonetheless, Sunday's visitors will make the journey to Volendam with huge confidence, given their six-game winning streak against the home side, who have been beaten five times during that span.

With a trip to Telstar to come after this weekend's affair, NEC have a huge opportunity to keep the juggernaut rolling against two of the division's bottom four teams before closing out the year against Ajax.

Tasked with stopping PSV's seemingly relentless title charge, Volendam fell to a 3-0 defeat against the reigning champions in Sunday's meeting at the Philips Stadion.

Rick Kruys's men have now played three of last season's top six since the turn of the month, and it is no surprise their four matches have yielded just four points, with the only win coming against Breda just before the November international break.

Sitting 15th in the table, Het Andere Oranje's return to the Dutch top flight has not gone as planned, although they are just about managing to keep their heads above water as things stand.

Twelve of Volendam's 14 points so far have come in home matches, highlighting how crucial home form will be for Sunday's hosts in their quest to avoid an immediate return to the Eerste Divisie.

Going up against the team with the second-most goals scored in the division so far, Volendam's run of five matches without a clean sheet looks set to continue, leaving their chances of coming away with a positive result this weekend down to their attacking output.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

L

W

L

W

D

L

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

D

L

NEC Eredivisie form:

D

D

L

W

W

W

NEC form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

Volendam have a clean bill of health for Sunday's game with no injury concerns, so Rick Kruys has the full complement of his squad to pick from.

Twenty-one-year-old Robert Muhren will be aiming to score for a third home game running after goals against Breda and Twente.

Youssef El Kachati is set to sit out a fifth straight game for NEC due to a hand injury, while Frenchman Noe Lebreton misses out with an ankle problem.

With goalkeepers Freek Entius and Jasper Cillessen unavailable for the visitors, Gonzalo Crettaz is set to feature between the sticks once again.

While he is stepping up his recovery from a long-term knee issue, Bram Nuytinck is not expected to take to the field until January 2026.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Payne, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Bukala, Yah; Kuwas, Van Cruijsen, Oehlers; Veerman

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Kaplan, Sandler, Dasa; Onal, Nejasmic, Sano, Ouaissa; Linssen, Chery, Ogawa

We say: FC Volendam 1-1 NEC

NEC are on a roll at the moment and will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points against a Volendam outfit who have been beaten just once on home turf all season long.

A keenly contested affair is on the cards this weekend, at the end of which we are backing a share of the spoils with honours even at the end of the 90 minutes.

