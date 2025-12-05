Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Fatih Karagumruk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Dec 2025 23:46 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 00:42

Second-to- bottom meets last as Genclerbirligi welcome Fatih Karagumruk to Eryaman Stadium for round 15 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Both sides aim to carry momentum from their respective cup triumphs, with Gencler coming off a 5-0 dismantling of lower league side Sakaryaspor, while the Black Red eased past Erokspor in a lively 5-2 victory.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi enter this encounter seeking to halt a two-game losing run in the Super Lig, with the spirited display against Galatasaray failing to inspire any reward in their next trip in Izmit.

Being on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller by a single goal at Rams Park was in itself an outcome strong enough to suggest belief, only for Gencler to follow up with a 1-0 reverse at newly promoted Kocaelispor.

A Serdar Dursun strike in the twenty-fourth minute proved decisive, condemning Genclerbirligi to a ninth loss of the top-flight campaign and sending the Youth back into the relegation zone, where they sit above only this weekend’s bottom-placed visitors by three points in the Super Lig standings.

Sitting one point from safety means victory here could lift Volkan Demirel’s side out of the danger zone, and the host will take encouragement from the fact they won their most recent outing at Eryaman in a 2-1 success against Istanbul Basaksehir, even if that remains only a second win in six outings at the ground this season (D1, L3).

Further confidence comes from Genclerbirligi having emerged winners the last time they hosted this fixture, securing a 1-0 victory when both sides met in the second division last season.

Life back in the top flight has been far from smooth for Karagumruk, who have suffered a league-high 10 defeats in their opening 14 fixtures of the campaign (W2, D2).

The latest setback in what has been a turbulent return to the Super Lig came in a 2-0 home loss to Besiktas, with goals either side of the break from Jota Silva and El Bilal Toure stalling what had seemed like budding momentum under former assistant coach Onur Can Korkmaz.

Korkmaz, who replaced Marcel Licka at the helm, has now overseen four Super Lig games in which his side have taken a win, a draw and two defeats, and he will aim to guide the newly promoted team towards a more settled rhythm starting this weekend.

However, only one victory in six away outings leaves doubt on Karagumruk’s ability to take full spoils this weekend, with four of those fixtures ending in defeats, so even a point on Sunday would count as a commendable outcome.



Team News

Genclerbirligi have several players in the treatment room, with long-term absentees Abdullah Sahindere, Emirhan Unal, Ensar Kemaloglu and Moussa Kyabou expected to continue their recoveries from serious knee injuries.

Peter Etebo remains sidelined with a muscle issue, while goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan has missed the last three matches through injury and could be unavailable once again.

Ogulcan Ulgun, who was forced off against Galatasaray, may sit out a third consecutive outing, while Tiago Cukur is also a doubt for a second straight game after limping off in the last league fixture against Besiktas.

Meanwhile, Karagumruk remain without Kerem Yusuf Sirkeci and Furkan Beklevic, both of whom are suspended due to their involvement in the ongoing betting scandal.

Jure Balkovec is also ruled out this weekend, having received a fourth booking of the campaign against Besiktas.

On the injury front, Sam Larsson and Ahmet Sivri remain sidelined, while Cagtay Kurukalip could miss a third consecutive outing.



Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Goutas, Zuzek, Hanousek; Dele-Bashiru, Onur; Gurpuz, Koita, Tongya; Niang

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Roco, Cinar, Esgaio; Doh, Kranevitter; Serginho, Ozcan, Camacho; Fofana

We say: Genclerbirligi 2-1 Fatih Karagumruk

Both sides will look to build on their emphatic Turkish Cup victories, though Genclerbirligi could take full spoils here backed by home advantage, having also claimed success the last time both teams met at Eryaman.

