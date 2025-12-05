Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Dec 2025 23:51 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 00:21

Fresh off heavy defeats in their respective previous outings, Estrela Amadora and Arouca seek the perfect response as both teams square up at Estadio Jose Gomes on Sunday for round 13 of the Primeira Liga campaign.

The Tricolores were thrashed 4-0 in last weekend’s visit to Sporting Lisbon, while the Wolves also fell by the same scoreline on home soil against Braga.

Match preview

Fast becoming a recurring theme, Estrela were unable to build on a two-game unbeaten spell in the league for the third time this season following last Saturday’s humbling experience at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The Tricolores had taken a thrilling win away at Casa Pia before salvaging a draw from behind against Nacional, with a penalty success during a friendly trip to Real Valladolid adding to that momentum, but a disastrous opening half against Sporting brought that progress to a halt.

Just 25 minutes into that contest, Joao Nuno’s men were already three down, with Luis Suarez’s second of the night sealing the rout after the restart and leaving Estrela with five defeats from 12 league matches.

Two victories and two draws during that sequence place the Tricolores only two points clear of this weekend’s visitors in the Primeira Liga table’s bottom two, so the hosts aim to claim full spoils this weekend in a bid to widen the gap to the danger zone.

However, home ground has provided little comfort this season for Estrela, with just one victory from six outings (D2, L3), though they can draw inspiration from a 2-1 triumph the last time this fixture was played at Estadio Jose Gomes.

© Imago

Meanwhile, recent form casts further doubts for Arouca, who have suffered five consecutive defeats across all competitions, with last weekend’s heavy loss to Braga once again exposing defensive vulnerabilities.

Jose Fontan’s early sending off proved costly, as the Wolves conceded three times before half time, including a Ricardo Horta effort sandwiched between own goals from goalkeeper Nico Mantl and Alex Pinto, while Gustaf Lagerbjelke rounded off the scoring in the second half.

Arouca have now conceded 34 – the most in the division – while an attack that has contributed just 13 goals means Vasco Seabra would be scratching his head on how to find solutions to issues at both ends of the pitch.

The 42-year-old head coach also aims to halt the Wolves’s six-game winless run in the league (D1, L5), though only one success from five top-flight away matches suggests that drought may extend.



Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

W

D

L

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

W

L

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

L

L

Arouca form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Jefferson Encada was forced off against Nacional on November 9, missed last weekend’s outing and will now face a late fitness assessment to determine availability on Sunday.

Midfielder Robinho also remains doubtful for this encounter, while Gabriel Rodrigues (Ni) will continue his spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Arouca are expected to remain without Mateo Flores, as the midfielder continues rehabilitation from a meniscus tear, while Matias Rocha remains a doubt after sitting out the last seven matches.

Fontan will miss this encounter due to suspension following his red card against Braga, while Pinto is ruled out after receiving one too many bookings.

The same applies to Tiago Esgaio, who earned his fifth yellow card of the campaign in that match, leaving head coach Seabra with several gaps to address for Sunday’s challenge.



Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Chernev, Patrick, Schappo; Montoia, Moreira, Ngom, S Cabral; J Cabral, Kikas, Marcus

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Sola, Popovic, Fayed, Dante; Fukui, Simao; Djouahra, Lee, Trezza; Nandin

We say: Estrela Amadora 2-1 Arouca

While both teams arrive on the back of heavy defeats, the slight momentum that Estrela had been building prior offers a sense of renewed belief, especially given they were outclassed by the reigning champions.

Besides their wretched sequence, Arouca face multiple suspensions, so the hosts are likely to take full spoils here.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.