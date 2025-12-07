Preview: Sheffield United vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 07 Dec 2025 20:32 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 21:21

Aiming to make it five straight victories and continue a climb up the Championship table, Sheffield United will welcome Norwich City to Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

The visitors sit five points adrift of safety after a loss at the weekend, while their hosts have quickly moved five points above the drop zone.

Sheffield United return to action at Bramall Lane on Tuesday in search of a fifth consecutive Championship win in the midst of a climb away from the bottom end of the division.

The Blades endured a dismal start to the campaign, heading into the November international break in the relegation zone on just 10 points from 15 outings, having suffered a league-high tally of 11 defeats in those games after only a playoff final loss denied them a return to the Premier League last time around.

Chris Wilder's men appear to have found their groove on their return, though, stringing four straight wins together and scoring 13 goals in the process while only conceding two, having firstly dished out 3-0 beatings to Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth.

Then on the back of a hard-fought 3-2 away victory over Leicester City thanks to goals from Tom Cannon, Callum O'Hare and Sydie Peck, the Blades hosted high-flying Stoke City on Saturday and picked up an eye-catching 4-0 win, as Mark McGuinness, Femi Seriki and Patrick Bamford scored in the first half and Peck added a fourth from the penalty spot.

Now sitting five points above the drop zone and five outside of the top half despite their poor start, Sheffield United will hope to continue a climb towards the right end of the division heading towards the new year on Tuesday.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to South Yorkshire hoping to kickstart their own improved run to improve their hopes of Championship survival.

Norwich City experienced an equally poor start to the 2025-26 season, heading into the November international break in 23rd spot on just nine points from 15 games with Liam Manning sacked as a result.

His replacement on their return to action was Philippe Clement, who has experienced a mixed start to life in the Canaries dugout, beginning with a 4-1 away loss to Birmingham City and a disappointing 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

A first win under Clement, and Norwich's first since August, then followed at home to Queens Park Rangers, with Emiliano Marcondes and Amankwah Forson on the scoresheet alongside an own goal, but they failed to build on that at the weekend, visiting Watford and losing 3-2.

They twice led through Joshua Sargent and Oscar Schwartau but were pegged back on both occasions before Tom Ince netted the winner for their hosts, and now sitting five points adrift of safety on just 13 from 19 games, they will go in search of a much-needed victory on Tuesday.

Sheffield United Championship form:

LDWWWW

Norwich City Championship form:

DLLDWL

Sheffield United will remain without Ben Godfrey, Tahith Chong and Tom Davies, although midfielder Oliver Arblaster was fit to make the bench at the weekend after over a year in the treatment room.

Defender Ben Mee also missed out on Saturday, while his replacement Mark McGuinness was forced off at half time, meaning Tyler Bindon may come in to join Japhet Tanganga in the middle of a back four on Tuesday.

Callum O'Hare will hope to return in an advanced role, having netted five goals and five assists this season, after Gustavo Hamer joined Andre Brooks in support of a front two at the weekend, while Patrick Bamford, Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon and Danny Ings will compete for two spots up front.

Norwich City continue to contend with a long injury list, with Jose Cordoba, Mirko Topic, Ben Chrisene, Amadou Diallo, Lucien Mahovo, Ante Crnac, Jack Stacey and Jeffrey Schlupp sidelined.

Defender Harry Darling will also miss out after reaching five league yellow cards for the season on Saturday, meaning Jakov Medic should join Ruairi McConville at the heart of a back four.

Jovon Makama and Mathias Kvistgaarden will both hope to come into the attack from the outset having netted a combined tally of eight league goals this term, in support of star striker Joshua Sargent who ended a 14-match goal drought for his sixth of the season on Saturday.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, Bindon, Burrows; Peck, Riedewald; O'Hare, Hamer; Bamford, Campbell

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Springett, Medic, McConville, Fisher; McLean, Mattsson; Makama, Kvistgaarden, Schwartau; Sargent

We say: Sheffield United 2-0 Norwich City

With Sheffield United getting back to their best under Chris Wilder and gaining momentum with free-scoring impressive performances, we see the hosts getting past a Norwich City side devoid of confidence and hit badly by injuries, particularly in defence.

