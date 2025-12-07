Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 21:34 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 22:51

With the crunch stage of the Champions League league phase approaching, a win for either hosts PSV Eindhoven or Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at Philips Stadion could be crucial.

With three matches remaining in the league phase, PSV are 15th with eight points, one fewer than 12th-placed Atletico Madrid, while just two points separate them from the last of the eight automatic round of 16 qualification spots.

Match preview

The hosts' unlikely 4-1 victory at the home of Premier League champions Liverpool on November 26 shocked the footballing world, but the Dutch side were deserving winners given they carved through the Merseysiders with ease.

The statement win was not an isolated performance, as the club are currently first in the Eredivisie with 40 points from a possible 45, and they have have won 10 of their past 11 while avoiding defeat.

PSV scored three or more goals in seven of those wins, and Philips Stadion has seen an average of over five goals netted (5.29) in the past seven Champions League matches at the ground.

Boeren have already conceded eight goals in five games in Europe in 2025-26, but they have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

Head coach Peter Bosz's side are undefeated in five at home, with his team getting the better of opponents in each of their four most recent clashes at Philips Stadion.

Atletico Madrid earned an impressive victory against Inter Milan on November 26, winning 2-1 against the Italian giants thanks to Jose Gimenez's 93rd-minute header.

Diego Simeone's team are fourth in La Liga with 31 points, and they are nine points from first-placed Barcelona, five from second-placed Real Madrid and four from third-placed Villarreal.

Tuesday's meeting will be the seventh time the clubs have clashed, and the Spanish side are yet to lose, while they have won five of those contests when including their one penalty-shootout win.

Rojiblancos come into their European fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats, losses that brought to an end a period of seven consecutive triumphs.

Colchoneros had scored at least two goals in six of those victories while only conceding three goals, but they lost by a cumulative score of 4-1 in their last two.

Atleti have failed to win eight of their 10 most recent games on the road, suffering five defeats in that time.

PSV Eindhoven Champions League form:

L

D

W

D

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

L

W

L

W

W

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

PSV may be tempted to name a similar XI to the one that so comprehensively outplayed Liverpool, though they will be without goalscorer Ivan Perisic.

The veteran winger's absence may not be felt considering Couhaib Driouech, who replaced him against Liverpool, scored twice in that match.

Mauro Junior and Joey Veerman have enjoyed outstanding seasons in midfield, and they will be expected to protect central defenders Jerdy Schouten and Yarek Gasiorowski.

Atletico will have to contend with the absence of centre-back Gimenez, and his hamstring injury could lead to starts at the back for David Hancko and Clement Lenglet.

Johnny Cardoso was forced off against Barcelona on December 2, and the midfielder's void may be filled by club legend Koke.

Former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is set to start as a number nine, and he could be flanked by Giuliano Simeone and Thiago Almada.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Salah-Eddine; Man, Junior, Veerman, Driouech; Saibari, Til

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Molina, Hancko, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Gallagher, Barrios, Koke; Simeone, Alvarez, Almada

We say: PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's fortunes on their travels are difficult to ignore, and their vulnerability could be exploited.

PSV may be seen as underdogs by many, but they have demonstrated that they are able to compete at the top level, and their form heading into Tuesday's clash has been excellent.

