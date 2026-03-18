Team News: Midtjylland vs. Nott’m Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Mar 2026 20:00

Nottingham Forest travel to Denmark to face FC Midtjylland at MCH Arena for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Vitor Pereira’s side are looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MIDTJYLLAND

Out: Franculino (knee), Mikel Gogorza (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Olafsson; Erlic, Bech Sorensen, Diao; Osorio, Billing, Bravo, Castillo, Bak; Simsir, Brumado

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Stefan Ortega (calf), Jair Cunha (foot), Chris Wood (knee), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Luca Netz (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus