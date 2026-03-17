Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Midtjylland: Predicted XI for Europa League last-16 second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 07:35 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 07:46

Nottingham Forest are set to be without seven players for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against FC Midtjylland at MCH Arena on Thursday night.

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has missed the last four games with a calf injury and will remain in the treatment room. Matz Sels will therefore start again between the sticks.

Jair Cunha was forced off after just nine minutes in the 1-0 first-leg defeat at home to Midtjylland last week with a foot injury, and the defender has joined Chris Wood, Nicolo Savona, John Victor and Willy Boly (all knee) on the sidelines, while new recruit Luca Netz is ineligible for the Europa League.

After using a three-at-the-back system in the first leg, head coach Vitor Pereira will consider switching to a four-man defence on Thursday, with Neco Williams hoping to start at left-back alongside Murillo, Nikola Milenkovic and Ola Aina.

Ibrahim Sangare began as a substitute in the first leg but started in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with Fulham, and he will hope to retain his spot in centre-midfield alongside Elliot Anderson.

Morgan Gibbs-White (10) and Igor Jesus (12) have scored 40% of Forest’s goals in all competitions this season and both players are expected to start in attack.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has featured regularly under Pereira and is likely to start on the left flank, while Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye and Nicolas Dominguez will all battle for a place on the right.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus