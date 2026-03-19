FC Midtjylland vs. Nottingham Forest team news: Is Vitor Pereira prioritising Europa League or Spurs?

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 16:52

Nottingham Forest head coach has selected a starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture at FC Midtjylland that makes it clear that the next Premier League fixture is his priority.

Although Forest trail their Danish hosts by a 1-0 scoreline, they also face Tottenham Hotspur in a must-not-lose top flight game on Sunday.

As a result, Pereira has made nine changes and seemingly changed formation for the game at the MCH Arena.

With Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic and Morato the only recognised defenders, there is seemingly the possibility of a 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, Ryan Yates and James McAtee could potentially line up in central midfield if Nicolas Dominguez is used at left-back.

If wing-backs are used, Dilane Bakwa and Omari Hutchinson could be deployed in that role, with Lorenzo Lucca leading the line.

Having been added to the Europa League squad, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is selected between the sticks.

© Imago

FC Midtjylland make two changes from Forest first leg

Meanwhile, FC Midtjylland have made two alterations from the team that started the 1-0 victory at the City Ground last week.

Kevin Mbabu misses out through the injury that he sustained during that game, while Aril Simsir has dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Valdemar Byskov and Dario Osorio are the duo to earn recalls to the first XI.

FC Midtjylland XI: Ofalsson; Erlich, Bech, Diao, Bak, Byskov, Castillo, Bravo, Billing, Osorio, Brumado

Subs: Lossl, Ugboh, Lee, Gabriel, Ze, Cho, Gogorza, Chilufya, Uhre, Emefile, Simsir

Nottingham Forest XI: Ortega; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato; Bakwa, Yates, Dominguez, Hutchinson; Ndoye, McAtee; Lucca

Subs: Sels, Willows, Williams, Murillo, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, I.Jesus, Aina, Whitehall, Sinclair, Hanks