Barcelona star Fermin Lopez surpasses Xavi and creates history in Champions League rout at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 18 Mar 2026 20:10 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 20:12

Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez created history on Wednesday night with a goal and an assist in his side's staggering 7-2 win over Newcastle United at Camp Nou.

The two teams entered the last-16 second leg level at 1-1 following the clash at St James' Park last week, but Barcelona ran riot in the return match in front of their own fans.

Fermin set up Raphinha to make the breakthrough on the night, before the attacker got his name on the scoresheet in the early stages of the second period.

The 22-year-old has now reached 10 involvements in the Champions League this season, coming up with six goals and four assists in the competition.

Fermin has become the first Spanish Barcelona player to reach double figures in a single edition of the competition, surpassing club legend Xavi, who had nine in 2008-09.

Most goal involvements by Spanish players in a single Champions League campaign for Barcelona:



◉ 10 - Fermin Lopez (2025/26)

◎ 9 - Xavi (2008/09)



The first to reach double figures. ? https://t.co/mD3lzjy8JU — Squawka (@Squawka) March 18, 2026

Fermin has reached 10 goal involvements in the Champions League this season

An excellent 2025-26 campaign has seen Fermin come up with 12 goals and 16 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Fermin last summer, while Manchester United are also believed to be admirers of the Spain international.

However, the attacker has now made himself 'untouchable' at Barcelona due to his form this season, and he could play a vital role in the Catalan giants lifting two more trophies - La Liga and the Champions League - before the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Barcelona could face Atletico in Champions League quarter-finals

"We're not thinking of revenge against Atletico Madrid. They're a great team, and will make things difficult. We know it will be very difficult, but we must learn from what happened. We hope to put a good fight and qualify to the semis as well," Fermin told reporters after the match.

Barcelona's quarter-final opponents are yet to be officially confirmed, but Atletico lead Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Catalan outfit were recently knocked out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey by Atletico, who are also chasing two trophies late in the campaign; Diego Simeone's side are also still active in the La Liga title race, but they are 13 points off leaders Barcelona.