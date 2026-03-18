Fulham transfer news: Cottagers '£31m deal' for USA international with medical plan revealed

By Ben Sully | 18 Mar 2026 00:03 , Last updated: 18 Mar 2026 00:06

Fulham have reportedly reached an agreement to sign USA international Ricardo Pepi from PSV Eindhoven.

The Cottagers attempted to sign Pepi in the winter transfer window, but PSV were reluctant to part ways at the midway point of the season.

However, Fulham have refused to give up on their pursuit and have made significant progress in their efforts to bring the forward to Craven Cottage.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have reached a 'verbal agreement' with PSV over a deal to sign Pepi this summer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Pepi set for Fulham medical

The update claims that the two clubs have come to terms on a package worth €36m (£31m).

Fulham have now set to push ahead with the 'formal steps' of the transfer, having already agreed personal terms with the player.

While the transfer window is currently closed, there is a possibility that Pepi could undergo a medical with Fulham in the near future.

The Cottagers seemingly want to have everything in place before the summer transfer market officially opens on June 15.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Why are Fulham keen to sign Pepi?

Fulham can currently call upon Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz as their main centre-forward options.

Jimenez has cemented himself as Marco Silva's first-choice striker, having scored eight goals in 29 Premier League appearances this term.

However, there is uncertainty surrounding the Mexican's future at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Even if Jimenez signs an extension, Fulham will want to bring in a forward who has the potential to be a long-term replacement for the 34-year-old.

Pepi has certainly showcased his goalscoring credentials with PSV, netting 39 goals in 95 appearances, including 10 goals in 19 matches in the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

Fulham are seemingly keen to get the deal done early to ward off any rival interest and avoid the risk of Pepi's asking price rising with a strong performance at the 2026 World Cup.