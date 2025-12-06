Man Utd news: Red Devils handed Ederson transfer hope as Atalanta face 'major decision

By Ben Sully | 06 Dec 2025 00:18 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 00:58

Atalanta BC have reportedly reached a major stumbling block in contract negotiations with Manchester United target Ederson.

The Brazilian has made 152 appearances since he joined Atalanta from Salernitana in the summer of 2022.

Ederson is regarded as one of the key players in the Atalanta squad, although there is significant doubt surrounding his long-term future with the club.

Man United are eyeing a potential move for the Atalanta star, although they face competition from Catalan giants Barcelona.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Man Utd receive Ederson boost

While Ruben Amorim's side will be wary of Barcelona's interest, the door appears to be opening to make a swoop for the 26-year-old midfielder.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Ederson's agent, Andre Cury, currently has no intention of continuing contract talks with Atalanta.

The Italian club are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal, with Ederson's current contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

As a result, Atalanta now face a difficult decision as to whether to keep hold of the player or sanction a January departure.

There is also the possibility of making an improved contract offer, but that may prove to be a fruitless endeavour.

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

How much will Ederson cost?

Ederson was previously valued in the region of €60m (£52.8m), but that number has dipped due to his contract situation.

The player's agent has suggested that his client is likely to be available for around €30m (£26m) to €40m (£35m).

Atalanta will be wary that Ederson's valuation will drop again if they decide against selling him in the winter transfer window.

With that said, Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino will be reluctant to lose a key player midway through the 2025-26 campaign.