Preview: Estoril Praia vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

Estoril Praia look to return to winning ways as they welcome an out-of-form Moreirense to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota for round 13 of the Primeira Liga.

The Canaries are coming off a two-game losing streak, while the Green and Whites have suffered four defeats in their last six outings across all competitions (W1, D1).

Match preview

Despite their elimination from the Portuguese Cup following a 2-1 loss to Famalicao, carrying a four-game unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga suggested Estoril were capable of posing trouble to league leaders Porto last weekend.

Indeed, Ian Cathro’s men held their own in that encounter at Estadio do Dragao, though it was William Gomes’s early strike that proved decisive as the Canaries suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign.

Nonetheless, Cathro would be particularly encouraged by the improvement in recent weeks considering Estoril managed just one victory in their opening eight fixtures (D3, L4), a sequence that left the side wallowing around the danger zone.

However, two wins in four (D1, L1) now place the Canaries 10th in the Primeira Liga standings with a four-point cushion above the relegation playoff spot, so the aim this weekend is to return to winning ways in order to put more daylight between themselves and the drop.

A record of two victories in six home league games this season does not appear the strongest source of optimism, though, especially given the hosts failed to win the most recent two of this fixture at the Coimbra da Mota (D1, L1), including a 2-2 draw last term.

Five defeats in their last six away games across all competitions leave doubts on Moreirense’s part, suggesting this weekend’s encounter could swing either way.

In general, the Green and Whites have endured a drastic downturn from their once impressive start, having now managed just one victory in their last five Primeira Liga outings, a stark contrast to five wins in their opening seven.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s meeting with fellow Minho side Famalicao saw Moreirense register their first draw of the campaign, having come back from a goal deficit on two occasions courtesy of a 47th-minute strike from Guilherme Schettine and a late Dinis Pinto effort.

As such, Vasco Botelho da Costa’s men currently sit seventh in the table on 19 points, four off the top four, and will aim to return to winning ways on Sunday in a bid to revive their European charge.



Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

L

D

D

W

W

L

Estoril Praia form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

L

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

W

L

D

Moreirense form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

D

Team News

Estoril will have to cope without the services of defensive midfielder Jordan Holsgrove, who is suspended after receiving one too many bookings.

As such, Jandro Orellana and Patrick de Paula could line up in the engine room, particularly with Nodar Lominadze’s availability uncertain after missing the last two outings.

Goncalo Costa was forced off last weekend; in the encounter, Pedro Amaral marked his return from the sidelines, so the latter could hold the left-back role here, though Tiago Parente is also an option.

Costa will be joining Peixinho and long-term absentee Xeka in the treatment room, while Antef Tsoungui is doubtful, having missed the last encounter.

Meanwhile, Moreirense will be without the services of Maracas, who was sent off in the latter stages of the encounter with Famalicao, so Gilberto Batista could fill in at the heart of defence here.

Other expected absentees include Lawrence Ofori (abductor) and Yan Maranhao, who is set to miss a third consecutive outing due to physical discomfort, while Joel Jorquera will be unavailable for a second game running.

On a positive note, Marcelo has returned to training after being substituted at half time last weekend due to a knock, so the centre-back is expected to start here.

Meanwhile, Schettine has now scored eight league goals this season – only Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis (10) and Sporting Lisbon’s Luis Suarez (9) have more – so the forward remains the one to watch this weekend.



Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Boma, Bacher, Amaral; Parente, De Paula, Orellana, Sanchez; Lacximicant, Begraoui, Guitane

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Marcelo, Batista, Kiko; Martins, Stjepanovic, Alanzinho; Travassos, Schettine, Araujo

We say: Estoril Praia 2-2 Moreirense

The two teams have shown they can be excellent and vulnerable at both ends of the pitch, with Estoril netting 19 times and conceding 18, while Moreirense have scored 18 and let in 17, so goals are expected here.

While the visitors have struggled on the road, the hosts’ inconsistent home record does not look convincing enough to exploit that weakness, which makes a draw likely here, mirroring the outcome from the previous two meetings.



