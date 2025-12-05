Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed 'major boost' after target's latest decision

By Anthony Brown | 05 Dec 2025 18:52 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 18:52

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has reportedly made his intention to leave Selhurst Park clear to the club.

The France international, who has been in superb form this campaign with seven Premier League goals, feels he has outgrown Selhurst Park and wishes to challenge himself at a higher level.

This has placed Manchester United on high alert, with the Red Devils understood to be long-term admirers of the 28-year-old forward.

Now, the striker is said to have made his desire to leave the club clear, with an exit date proposed.

Mateta to Man Utd: Palace 'make decision' after player's exit call

According to TEAMtalk, Mateta reportedly wants to leave the club as early as January, throwing the Eagles’ second half of the season into disarray.

Despite the Frenchman’s importance to Oliver Glasner’s team, Palace have taken a pragmatic view regarding his future, with the club’s hierarchy believed to be willing to sanction a sale should their valuation in excess of £40 million be met.

The club are keen to avoid a repeat of the Michael Olise situation and acknowledge that Mateta’s value will decrease as his contract, which is due to expire in 2027, runs down.

Despite his contract winding down, Palace may be able to command a decent fee, especially since Serie A heavyweights AC Milan have also recently been linked with a move for the striker.

Do Man Utd need Mateta?

Mateta’s wish to depart presents a major opportunity for United, who are seeking experienced reinforcements in attack.

The France international’s explosive pace and aerial prowess would provide a new dimension to Ruben Amorim’s front line, especially considering Benjamin Sesko’s ongoing injury issues and Joshua Zirkzee not being trusted at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are likely to face intense competition from Champions League sides in both Serie A and the Bundesliga, who have also expressed interest.

For Palace, selling their in-form striker midway through the season represents a considerable risk, yet securing a significant fee at this stage could be the most financially sensible move for the club’s long-term future.