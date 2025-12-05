Word Cup draw: Didier Deschamps has been abandoned by his luck for his last big tournament as France national coach

By Axel Clody | 05 Dec 2025 21:10 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 22:29

The 2026 World Cup draw was carried out this Friday in the United States. Didier Deschamps's France team know their fate and it does not look like plain sailing for the 2018 world champions with notably serious opposition against Erling Haaland's Norway.

Out of contract next July, Didier Deschamps will leave his post as France manager at the end of the 2026 World Cup, organised by the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11th June to 19th July.

Carried out this Friday in Washington under the eyes of American President Donald Trump, the World Cup draw which will bring together 48 countries for the first time instead of 32 until now will probably not give a big smile to the Bayonne native, accustomed since taking office to having enormous luck at each draw for international competitions.

Whilst comparison is not reason with the terrible draw that befell Les Bleus at Euro 2020 - Germany, Portugal and Hungary with first place in Group F before a round of 16 elimination against Switzerland - Kylian Mbappe's partners will cross paths with one of the African continent's best nations: Senegal.

Qualified without trembling during African zone qualifying, the Lions of Teranga led by Pape Thiaw have in their ranks numerous experienced players who need no introduction, many having played or still playing at major European clubs (Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Edouard Mendy...).

France will face Haaland's Norway

© Imago / NTB

Beaten in a friendly by Brazil during the last international break, the Senegalese remain a very bad memory for France, surprised under the Roger Lemerre era by Bruno Metsu's men for their opening match at the 2002 World Cup (0-1)... with the result we know.

Like 24 years ago, France will play their first 2026 World Cup match against Senegal. Second Group I opponent and no small one: Norway. After so many failures, the Nordic side led by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland obtained their first qualification to a World Cup final phase since the 1998 edition... in France.

Undisputed Group I winners during qualifying with eight wins in eight matches and two victories in two encounters against Italy, the Norwegians will be very ambitious and will have nothing to lose against the unlucky finalists of the last edition, for what will be the first meeting between the two nations since a friendly match in 2014, won 4-0 by France.

Senegal and Norway, two serious opponents obviously not insurmountable whilst the opposition will be much less challenging against the third country on France's road - Bolivia, Suriname or Iraq - who will be known at the end of the intercontinental playoffs.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.