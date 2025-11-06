Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between FC Volendam and NAC Breda, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

FC Volendam and NAC Breda will slug it out at Kras Stadion on Saturday, as they continue their quests to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone of the Eredivisie.

Both sides are separated by a place and two points, with the away side sitting 13th in the standings, while the hosts are 14th in the table.

Match preview

Volendam claimed a 3–0 win over Heracles to record their second victory of the Eredivisie season in Gameweek 10, and they built on that win with a 2–1 triumph over Quick Boys in the first round of the KNVB Cup to advance to the second round.

However, their quest for a third successive victory in all competitions and back-to-back victories in the league was dealt a blow by Feyenoord, who inflicted a 3–1 defeat on Rick Kruys’s team.

While they are two places and a point clear of the relegation playoff spot, a defeat this weekend could leave them in an uncertain position, given that not a lot separates them from the teams in the drop zone.

Nevertheless, they can bank on their decent home form, which has seen them claim two wins, a couple of draws, and one loss in five matches on their stomping ground, meaning that eight of their 10 points accrued so far have come right in front of their supporters.

Kruys and his team know how important a victory in this encounter is if they are to stave off the relegation threat that has trailed them since the start of the season.

And considering the head-to-head meetings between these teams, the Other Orange have dominated this fixture at home, with four victories in their last five league meetings.

Meanwhile, NAC Breda snapped a five-game winless run with a narrow 1–0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the 11th round of the Eredivisie.

After a barren 45 minutes littered with cautions from the referee, Juho Talvitie broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half, and that strike was enough to earn Carl Hoefkens's team their first Eredivisie victory since September 20.

That win took them three spots and four points away from the relegation places, and they will be keen to keep their distance from the dreaded drop zone with a positive result this weekend.

A win this weekend could take them as high as eighth in the standings, but they will need a 12-goal swing to make that happen.

Their charge for a positive result could be boosted by their knack for scoring, as they have found the back of the net in eight of their 11 fixtures in the league this term.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:





L



W



L



L



W



L





FC Volendam form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



W



L





NAC Breda Eredivisie form:





W



L



L



D



D



W





NAC Breda form (all competitions):





L



L



D



D



L



W





Team News

Belgian Anthony Descotte is not expected to be involved in Kruys’s plan for the weekend, as he is currently recuperating from an unspecified injury.

Ozan Kokcu is another player who will be unavailable for selection for this weekend’s encounter, along with Robin van Cruijsen, who is also recovering from an unknown issue.

Henk Veerman is the top scorer for the home side, having struck three goals, and he is expected to lead the line once again, with support from Nordin Bukala and Aurelio Oehlers.

NAC Breda have a few injury problems of their own, but Hoefkens still has a good number of his squad available for selection on Saturday.

However, Leo Greiml will be left out of the travelling squad as a result of an injury, while Rio Hillen is suspended as a result of yellow card accumulation.

In addition, Moussa Soumano (knee), Terrence Kongolo (muscle), and Boy Kemper (unspecified) are not expected to be involved on Saturday on account of injuries.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Oevelen; Leliendal, Verschuren, Amevor, Payne; Esajas, Yah; Oehlers, Bukala, Kuwas; Veerman

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Lucassen, Jensen, Hillen, Kemper; Holtby, Balard; Talvitie, Leemns, Sowah; Hoijdoonk

We say: FC Volendam 1-1 NAC Breda

Although both teams enter this contest with contrasting results in their last outings, there is not a lot to separate the two teams. Hence, a stalemate looks like the most likely outcome, and we reckon this encounter will end in a 1–1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ademola Adediji Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email