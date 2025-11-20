Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between FC Volendam and FC Twente, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Following the conclusion of the final international break of 2025, FC Volendam and FC Twente are back on duty with a meeting at the Kras Stadion on Saturday in round 13 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

For the hosts, securing consecutive victories for the first time this campaign is the objective, while the away side will aim to end a four-game winless run in the league.

Match preview

Back in the top flight after one year in the second division, Volendam could hardly have made a worse start to proceedings as they managed just one win from their opening nine matches, picking up seven points from a possible 27.

However, consecutive wins over Heracles and Quick Boys in league and cup at the end of October have since turned things around for Rick Kruys's men, who have now won three of their last four matches across all competitions.

Having lost both of their immediate outings after an international break this term, Het Andere Oranje will now set out to buck an unwanted trend, but their record against this weekend's opponents does not make for good reading.

Volendam have lost seven of the previous eight matchups against Twente and were on the receiving end of a 7-2 thrashing in the sides' most recent encounter back in May 2024.

Still, Saturday's hosts can head into this weekend's affair with optimism after going unbeaten in five of their six home games so far.

With a tough assignment against PSV Eindhoven still to come, Volendam's recent renaissance is set to be extensively tested by a tricky November schedule, which sees them face three of last season's top six teams.

Like Volendam, Twente also got off to an underwhelming start after coming away empty-handed in three of their opening four outings before the September international break.

John van den Brom's men were a tad unlucky to only manage a point from their next outing against Breda, where they conceded a late equaliser, but they went on to record three wins in a row.

The Tukkers saw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end at the hands of Ajax in a 3-1 defeat on October 26, and while they did manage to return to winning ways in a KNVB Beker outing against Raalte four days later, subsequent stalemates against Groningen and Telstar have since dampened the mood.

With 16 points amassed from 12 matches, Twente are currently eighth in the Eredivisie table but just three points clear of Volendam five places below them ahead of the trip to Edam.

Despite their recent struggles, the Enschede-based outfit have gone into the interval ahead in six of their last seven matches, and another fast start would be a welcome boost in the quest for maximum points on Saturday.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:





W



L



L



W



L



W





FC Volendam form (all competitions):





L



L



W



W



L



W





FC Twente Eredivisie form:





W



W



D



L



D



D





FC Twente form (all competitions):





D



L



W



D



D



W





Team News

Volendam's Henk Veerman has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since April and will be aiming to add to his four league goals so far.

Ozan Kokcu is firmly in contention to make his first start in over a month for the home side after returning to action just before the international break.

Twente duo Kristian Hlynsson and Robin Propper will not play any part in Saturday's game through suspension, while Daouda Weidmann remains out for a seventh consecutive match with an injury.

Mees Hilgers and Mathias Kjolo are battling knee problems and are also unavailable for the away side, who could, however, be set to welcome back Max Bruns from a muscle problem.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Payne, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Bukala, Yah; Kuwas, Van Cruijsen, Oehlers; Veerman

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Nijstad, Lemkin, Rots; Zerrouki, Verscheren, Van den Belt; Pjaca, Van Wolfswinkel, Orjasaeter

We say: FC Volendam 1-2 FC Twente

Twente have enjoyed the better of this fixture more often than not and will be confident of continuing their already established dominance over Volendam.

Albeit by only a narrow margin, we fancy the visitors to get the job done and return to Enschede on a high.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email