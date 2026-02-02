Team News: Albacete vs Barcelona: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Copa del Rey clash

By Aishat Akanni | 02 Feb 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 21:00

Saturday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final sees Albacete welcome Barcelona to the Estadio Carlos Belmonte, with the hosts aiming to spring a major upset against the Catalan giants.

Alberto Gonzalez’s side booked their place in the last eight with a memorable 3-2 victory over La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the round of 16, while Barcelona progressed comfortably after claiming a 2-0 win over Real Racing Club to set up the encounter.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

ALBACETE

Out: Edward Cedeno (Hamstring)

Doubtful: Higinio Marin

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raul Lizoain; Aguado, Moreno, Neva, Gomez; Capi, A. P, Villar, Melendez; Betancor, Medina

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (Meniscus), Pedri (Hamstring), Andreas Christensen (Cruciate Ligament)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Balde, Garcia , Cubarsi, Kounde; Lopez, Bernal, Olmo; Rashford, Torres, Yamal