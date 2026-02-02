Team News: Albacete vs Barcelona: Injury, suspension list and predicted XIs ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Albacete vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Saturday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final sees Albacete welcome Barcelona to the Estadio Carlos Belmonte, with the hosts aiming to spring a major upset against the Catalan giants.

Alberto Gonzalez’s side booked their place in the last eight with a memorable 3-2 victory over La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the round of 16, while Barcelona progressed comfortably after claiming a 2-0 win over Real Racing Club to set up the encounter.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

ALBACETE vs. BARCELONA

ALBACETE

Out: Edward Cedeno (Hamstring)

Doubtful: Higinio Marin

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raul Lizoain; Aguado, Moreno, Neva, Gomez; Capi, A. P, Villar, Melendez; Betancor, Medina 

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (Meniscus), Pedri (Hamstring), Andreas Christensen (Cruciate Ligament)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Garcia; Balde, Garcia , Cubarsi, Kounde; Lopez, Bernal, Olmo; Rashford, Torres, Yamal 

