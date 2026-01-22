Preview: NEC vs PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 22 Jan 2026 11:54

NEC welcome PEC Zwolle to the Goffertstadion on Sunday in an Eredivisie encounter that pits a side chasing European aspirations against one unthreatened in mid-table mediocrity.

With the hosts sitting fourth and just four points off second-placed Feyenoord, while Zwolle occupy 11th and nine points clear of both danger and ambition, the contrast in incentives is clear.

Match preview

NEC continued their fine run of form last time out with a pulsating seven-goal victory away at NAC, sealed by Kodai Sano’s dramatic 94th-minute winner.

Dick Schreuder’s side also booked their place in the KNVB Beker quarter-finals in midweek with a 2-1 success over minnows De Treffers, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

The hosts have been ruthless in the final third, with Bryan Linssen, Koki Ogawa and Basar Onal combining for 35 of NEC’s 55 goals across all competitions this season.

With 47 league goals to their name, NEC are the joint-second highest scorers in the Eredivisie, trailing only table-toppers PSV Eindhoven.

PEC Zwolle arrive in Nijmegen having enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2026 and have lost just once in their last four matches.

The Blauwvingers boosted belief with an impressive 3-1 home victory over AZ Alkmaar last weekend and will look to carry that momentum forward.

However, Henry van der Vegt’s side have left a lot to be desired on the road this term, winning just one of their 10 away games while conceding a league-high 28 goals.

History also weighs against the visitors, who have failed to win any of their last eight meetings with NEC and are winless in their last eight trips to the Goffertstadion.

NEC Eredivisie form:

WWWDDW

NEC form (all competitions):

WDWDWW

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

WLWLDW

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

LLWLDW

Team News

NEC will again be without Youssef El Kachati, who has not featured for the club since October and remains unavailable for this encounter.

Freek Entius and Bram Nuytinck are also ruled out after both picked up knee injuries, while Thomas Ouwejan continues his spell on the sidelines, though the hosts are hopeful their talisman can return after missing the win over NAC last time out.

Zwolle travel with several injury concerns of their own, with goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar still absent on a long-term basis following surgery.

Damian van der Haar is also unavailable after aggravating an issue during the winter break, although there was some positive news as Olivier Aertssen returned to the squad and made substitute appearances against FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Cretazz; Keplan, Sander, Dasa; Onal, Nejasmic, Sano, Ouaissa; Linssen, Chery; Ogawa

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Graaff; Gooijer, Jensen, McNulty, Floranus; Thomas, Buurmeester, Oosting; Shoretire, Rooij, Kostons

We say: NEC 2-0 PEC Zwolle

NEC’s attacking confidence and strong home form give them a clear edge going into this encounter. Zwolle may have moments of encouragement, but the hosts look primed to maintain their European charge with a narrow but deserved win.

