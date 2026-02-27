Preview: NEC vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 27 Feb 2026 08:03

NEC Nijmegen will welcome Fortuna Sittard to the Goffertstadion for their matchday 25 Eredivisie fixture on Saturday.

The hosts head into the encounter sitting third in the table on 43 points, while the visitors occupy 11th place with 29 points and arrive in Nijmegen buoyed by a home victory last weekend that brought an end to their recent losing streak.

Match preview

NEC remain firmly in contention for a UEFA Champions League berth in the Eredivisie, with leaders PSV Eindhoven and second-placed Feyenoord occupying the top two positions, while the Nijmegen outfit are locked in a direct battle with Ajax for third place.

Under the guidance of Dick Schreuder, NEC have emerged as one of the league’s surprise packages this season, sitting third on goal difference and strengthening their European ambitions by claiming a point against Ajax in last weekend’s meeting between the rivals.

The Eniesee have, however, experienced a slight dip in momentum, failing to secure victory in their last three outings, with their most recent win coming in a commanding 4-1 home success over bottom-placed Heracles Almelo earlier in February.

A 1-1 draw with Ajax followed a similar stalemate at Sparta Rotterdam and came on the heels of a 3-1 home defeat to FC Utrecht, meaning NEC have recorded three wins, two draws and one loss across their last six league fixtures.

Encouragingly for the hosts, they have found the net at least twice in six of their previous 12 home league matches, and when they establish early rhythm, they often prove difficult to contain.

Historically, NEC hold the advantage in this matchup, winning 22 of 48 meetings against Fortuna Sittard, alongside 14 draws and 12 defeats, although their seven-game unbeaten run in the fixture was halted by a 3-2 loss at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion in August 2025.

© Imago

Fortuna, currently 11th in the standings, returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home triumph over Excelsior last weekend, bringing an end to a three-match winless stretch in February.

During that sequence, the Sittard-Geleen side suffered defeats to Heracles and Ajax, conceding four goals in Amsterdam in the latter, while also playing out a 2-2 draw with Sparta Rotterdam.

Their struggles on the road have been particularly evident, with just two wins from 12 away fixtures and consecutive Eredivisie defeats away from home, as recurring defensive lapses have frequently undermined their competitiveness.

Danny Buijs's team have not kept a clean sheet in the league since a 2-0 victory over SC Heerenveen, a run that now stretches to 12 matches without a shutout ahead of this trip to Nijmegen.

However, their most recent head-to-head encounter ended in a 3-2 home victory, a result that could provide a measure of psychological encouragement heading into Saturday’s contest.

NEC Eredivisie form:

WWWLDD

NEC form (all competitions):

WWWLDD

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

LWLDLW

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

LWLDLW

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Freek Entius remains sidelined through injury, but Schreuder otherwise has close to a full complement of players available for the weekend fixture.

NEC are expected to persist with a 3-4-2-1 formation aimed at maximising width and creating central overloads, with Gonzalo Crettaz anchoring the side in goal behind a back three led by Philippe Sandler, whose composure and distribution are key to building play from deep.

Fortuna will travel without Mattijs Branderhorst, Daley Sinkgraven, Justin Lonwijk, Luka Tunjic and Ramazan Bayram due to injury concerns, limiting their defensive options.

Jasper Dahlhaus made his return to the starting lineup against Excelsior after an extended absence and resumed his customary role on the left flank of defence.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Dasa, Kaplan, Sandler; Onal, Sano, Nejasmic, Ouaissa; Lebreton, Chery, Linssen

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Koopmans; Pinto, Kasanwirjo, Marquez, Hubner, Dahlhaus; Michut, Limnios, Duijvestijn; Ihattaren, Sierhuis

We say: NEC 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

Having seen their recent dominance in this fixture ended earlier in the campaign, NEC will be motivated to respond with a first victory in four matches as they continue their pursuit of a Champions League position.

While Fortuna arrive buoyed by an important win, their recent away record remains unconvincing, and the hosts are backed to secure all three points on Saturday.

